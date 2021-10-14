Gianforte announces judicial applicants in Gallatin, Yellowstone counties

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday announced four applicants for each of the vacant judgeships in Yellowstone and Gallatin County District Courts.

The public can provide comments or letters of support on the applicants through Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Yellowstone County District Court Gregory Todd announced earlier this year he will retire at the end of December, creating the vacancy in the 13th Judicial District. The Legislature, meanwhile, funded a new position in Gallatin County, the 18th Judicial District, which has three judges although an analysis of the caseload there found a need for more than six.

The applicants, which include past candidates for district court judge positions, a sitting city court judge and the Gallatin County attorney, are:

13th Judicial District judgeship in Yellowstone County:

• Alexander Roth, a criminal defense lawyer in Billings who ran for a judgeship in 2018.

• Jeana Lervick, the chief in-house counsel and deputy county attorney for Yellowstone County.