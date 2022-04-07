Gianforte announces judicial advisory council for Lake, Sanders counties

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday announced a 12-person advisory council to assist with vetting applications for the upcoming vacancy on the district court bench in Lake and Sanders counties.

“Bringing decades of experience working in their communities, the members of 20th Judicial District Advisory Council will support me in identifying exceptional candidates to serve as their new district court judge,” Gianforte said in a press release Thursday. “I’ve directed members of the advisory council to identify well-qualified candidates who are committed to the fair, consistent and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench.”

The 20th Judicial District covers Lake and Sanders counties in northwest Montana. Judge Jim Manley, who has presided over the District Court there since 2013, is set to retire in June.

The localized vetting panel is made up of attorneys, law enforcement, former judges, Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribe members and business owners. The members announced Thursday are:

• Boone Cole, former chair of the Flathead Joint Board of Control;

• Dennis DeVries, former judge for the City of Polson;

• Becky Dupuis, co-owner of Polson Theatres;

• Casey Emerson, attorney at Mission Mountain Law;

• Susan Lake, secretary and treasurer of Lake Farms Inc.;

• Ann Marie McNeel, attorney and director of Lake County CASA;

• John Mercer, attorney at Turnage, Mercer, & Wall, PLLP;

• Ryan Rusche, attorney for the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes (CSKT);

• Don Strine, former Sanders County justice of the peace;

• Lori Thibodeau, probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections;

• Teresa Wall-McDonald, human resources director at Salish Kootenai Community College; and

• Ben Woods, Lake County undersheriff.

The deadline to submit applications for the appointment is 5 p.m. on April 11. After the application deadline, public comment is open on the public list of candidates until May 11. For more information go to nominatejudges.mt.gov.

