Gianforte announces federal aid for school virus testing

“Moving forward, the administration will continue to evaluate school participation in the program and the potential need to seek recommendation from the Commission to spend remaining grant funds,” a spokesperson for the governor said.

Schools must spend at least 85% of the money they’re awarded directly on testing materials like kits, personal protective equipment or services such as staffing, courier contracts and more. Public and private K-12 schools are eligible, as are school-affiliated summer programs.

Of the 31 schools that responded to a state health department survey, 25 expressed interest in testing programs to varying degrees.

Fifty-four schools in the state have already received rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, and most of those schools have begun testing and reporting for their staff and students.

In other funding announcements, over $1.6 million will go toward an employment and training program that assists people supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program gain skills and workforce experience.

Gianforte said the funds will help SNAP recipients become self-sufficient.

Currently, the program is only available in three Montana counties: Yellowstone, Missoula and Lewis and Clark.