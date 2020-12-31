Gianforte announces DOT, Military Affairs appointments

“I’m excited to announce that Major Gen. Hronek will be returning to Montana to serve as adjutant general and lead the Department of Military Affairs. An esteemed and proven leader in combat and with the National Guard Bureau, Major Gen. Hronek will serve our service members, veterans, and state well,” Gianforte said in the statement. “I’d also like to thank Adjutant Gen. Quinn for his years of service to Montana, and look forward to relying on his experience and knowledge in the governor’s pffice as the executive director of my COVID-19 Task Force.”

Hronek served three combat tours in Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Kirkuk Air Base in Iraq, and Balad Air Base in Iraq. Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard who met Hronek more than 20 years ago, praised the appointment in the statement provided by Gianforte's transition team.

"Whether flying combat aircraft, overseeing multiple mission changes first from F-16s to F-15s and then again to C-130s as a wing commander, or helping to shape the future of our force with his important contributions here in Washington, D.C., Maj. Gen. Hronek’s calm and steady leadership have demonstrated time and again exactly the kind of Airman that he is – the best of the best," Loh said.