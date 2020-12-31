Gianforte announces DOT, Military Affairs appointments

Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte on Thursday announced his appointments atop the Montana Department of Transportation and Department of Military Affairs, marking eight of the 12 cabinet appointments made before the turn of the new year.
Major Gen. John "Pete" Hronek will serve as Montana's adjutant general and lead the state Department of Military Affairs. Hronek is the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, air education and training command, at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas, according to a release Thursday.
Current Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn will take on a new role in the Gianforte administration as executive director of the governor-elect's COVID-19 Task Force.
Gianforte tapped Malcolm "Mack" Long, 58, to lead the the state transportation agency. Long comes from a 25-year career in construction that's included airports, highways, utility work and major plant construction. After retiring from the Billings-based construction company JTL Group, Long, a Billings native, owned an oil field services business that did work in Montana and Wyoming.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of Montana as the director of the Department of Transportation," Long said in an emailed statement. "I look forward to collaborating with Gov. Gianforte, Lt. Gov. Juras and the great team at the Montana Department of Transportation to keep this state’s large and varied transportation systems moving smoothly and safely."
Gianforte formed a transportation department transition advisory team after his election to identify a new head of the department. He said then that he sought someone to maintain the state's rail and airway network, which "connect Montanans from every corner of our state," in a fiscally responsible way. The department works in road and bridge design and construction; motor fuel tax collection and enforcement; highway, bridge and rest area maintenance; general aviation airport planning and many other areas. The transportation agency has nearly 1,986 full, part-time and season employees across the state. The department's budget for the last fiscal year was $687.57 million.
Long replaces Mike Tooley, who was appointed by then-incoming Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2012.
"Mack is a problem solver, and the kind of leader we need running the Department of Transportation," Gianforte said in statement Thursday. "With a background in engineering and management, I'm confident that Mack will ensure our roads, railways and airways are managed properly."
Hronek has served as assistant adjutant general from 2018-2019 and previously as the chief of staff for the Montana National Guard from 2015-2018.
“I’m excited to announce that Major Gen. Hronek will be returning to Montana to serve as adjutant general and lead the Department of Military Affairs. An esteemed and proven leader in combat and with the National Guard Bureau, Major Gen. Hronek will serve our service members, veterans, and state well,” Gianforte said in the statement. “I’d also like to thank Adjutant Gen. Quinn for his years of service to Montana, and look forward to relying on his experience and knowledge in the governor’s pffice as the executive director of my COVID-19 Task Force.”
Hronek served three combat tours in Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Kirkuk Air Base in Iraq, and Balad Air Base in Iraq. Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard who met Hronek more than 20 years ago, praised the appointment in the statement provided by Gianforte's transition team.
"Whether flying combat aircraft, overseeing multiple mission changes first from F-16s to F-15s and then again to C-130s as a wing commander, or helping to shape the future of our force with his important contributions here in Washington, D.C., Maj. Gen. Hronek’s calm and steady leadership have demonstrated time and again exactly the kind of Airman that he is – the best of the best," Loh said.
The Montana Department of Military Affairs oversees all activities of the Army and Air National Guard, Disaster and Emergency Services Division, and provides administrative support for the Veterans Affairs Division. It also manages a joint federal-state program that keeps ready trained and equipped military organizations for the governor to be deployed in state emergencies, as well as the president in the event of a national emergency. The Army and Air National Guards have been deployed across Montana during the COVID-19 pandemic, from airports and homeless shelters to the Montana State Prison after swaths of prison staff contracted the virus. The department's budget last fiscal year was $51.77 million.
“I am honored to be the next adjutant general for the great state of Montana, and am excited to lead and serve the soldiers, airmen, Department of Military Affairs team to meet the needs of our state and nation. I believe my breadth of experience and enthusiasm will help the Gov.-elect Gianforte’s vision become a reality. I am humbled by his confidence in me and I am ready to be the next Adjutant General,” Hronek said.
Cabinet appointments must be confirmed by the Senate, of which the GOP holds the majority. Gianforte will be among the newly-elected officials and legislators sworn in on Jan. 4.