Gianforte announces 2 judicial vacancies, seeks applicants

These will be the second and third judicial appointments Gianforte makes, following his selection of David Grubich to fill a vacancy in the Cascade County District Court. The previous governor, Democrat Steve Bullock, also made three District Court appointments in his first year in office.

Gianforte assembled a local panel to vet applicants of the Cascade County District Court appointment process, and his office said a similar panel would be gathered for future selections. That 10-person advisory committee included four attorneys, as well as representatives from local law enforcement, commerce and education. It also included the judge who stepped down, thereby creating the vacancy.