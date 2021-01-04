Gianforte, 1st GOP governor in 16 years, sworn in

The state auditor is Montana’s commissioner of securities and insurance, and Downing said he was looking forward to working on consumer protection and fraud as well as the state Land Board, which oversees the state’s trust lands. He offered an open-door policy as a pledge to communicate with both those who agree and disagree with him.

“As I go into this, I’m so honored to be here but this is really about all of us,” he said. “This is about doing right for Montana wherever you come from. This is about doing right for Montana and I take this very seriously. And I’ll tell you right now, I don’t care what your political background is, come talk to me, we will have respectful dialogue and conversation. I can’t promise we’ll always agree, but I can promise that I will always listen and consider because I think that ideas and solutions come from all different directions and that’s one promise that I do have for you.”