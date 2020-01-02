Susan Good Geise was elected chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commissione for the upcoming year Thursday.
Geise, of Augusta, will chair the commission for her final year, as she has said she will not seek reelection to another six-year term in 2020. She was appointed to her seat in 2013 to replace former Commissioner Derek Brown, who resigned. She was then elected to a full term in 2014.
Geise replaces Commissioner Jim McCormick as chair, who was elected in 2016 and served as chair in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Geise, a Republican, was an ardent supporter of making county elections nonpartisan, which voters approved last year. On Thursday’s transition of power she again referenced the push for nonpartisanship, saying there is nothing partisan about the office and praising the commission’s lone Democrat Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, who was elected as vice chair on Thursday.
Under a “handshake” agreement, the current county commission has rotated the chair and vice chair position among the members at the beginning of each year, Hunthausen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.