County Officials Sworn In

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise was elected chair of the commission for the upcoming year Thursday. Geise is sworn in as county commissioner.

 THOM BRIDGE, Indpendent Record

Geise, of Augusta, will chair the commission for her final year, as she has said she will not seek reelection to another six-year term in 2020. She was appointed to her seat in 2013 to replace former Commissioner Derek Brown, who resigned. She was then elected to a full term in 2014.

Geise replaces Commissioner Jim McCormick as chair, who was elected in 2016 and served as chair in 2019.

Geise, a Republican, was an ardent supporter of making county elections nonpartisan, which voters approved last year. On Thursday’s transition of power she again referenced the push for nonpartisanship, saying there is nothing partisan about the office and praising the commission’s lone Democrat Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, who was elected as vice chair on Thursday.

Under a “handshake” agreement, the current county commission has rotated the chair and vice chair position among the members at the beginning of each year, Hunthausen said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

