Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

"The obligation of the Justice Department is to protect the American people against violence and threats of violence and that particularly includes public officials," Garland said.

Republicans on the Senate committee also seized on a memo from Leif Johnson, the acting U.S. attorney in Montana, to the state attorney general, county attorneys, sheriffs and school officials in the state. The memo spells out federal crimes that could be used in prosecutions for violence, harassment or intimidation of school board officials.

The Montana memo, obtained by The Associated Press, cites about a dozen federal statues from conspiracy to deprive someone of civil rights to stalking and "anonymous telephone harassment." It instructs the recipients to contact the FBI "if you believe that a person has violated one of these statutes."

Garland told senators he was never sent the U.S. attorney's memo and did not know specifics about it. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Montana did not immediately respond to questions about whether Johnson had consulted senior Justice Department officials before issuing the memo.

"I've never seen that memo," Garland said. "No one has sent me that memo, so I haven't seen it."