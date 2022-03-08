Gallatin County judge denies state's motion to dismiss on higher education lawsuit

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County judge denied the state of Montana’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging four laws related to higher education passed in the 2021 Legislature.

The lawsuit, filed in June 2021 in the district court by a coalition of students, staff and higher education leaders argued that four laws passed by the Montana Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to set policy for the Montana University System.

The lawsuit names Gov. Greg Gianforte, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the state of Montana as defendants. In their motion to dismiss, defendants said plaintiffs didn’t have enough factual detail of the alleged injuries in the complaint and were not the right parties to be filing the lawsuit.

District Court Judge Rienne McElyea had previously denied the state’s claim that there weren’t enough facts to file the lawsuit during a hearing in mid-December 2021.

In the December hearing, the defendants — represented by Solicitor General David Dewhirst and Kathleen Smithgall, an attorney in the Attorney General’s office — had argued the Board of Regents would be the right group to file the lawsuit.

McElyea issued a denial on March 4 for the remainder of the defendants’ motion.

“The Court concludes that Plaintiffs are proper parties in their own right. Even if the Board of Regents were the better plaintiff, these are issues of significant public importance that have not otherwise been raised and might avoid judicial review,” McElyea wrote in the denial.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include ex-regents, a previous commissioner of higher education, Montana State University Faculty Senate, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, university student groups, individual university faculty members, individual students, a delegate in the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention.

McElyea said the plaintiffs “have a close relationship with the Regents, a strong interest in the ultimate constitutional issue (how university affairs are governed) and stand to be directly affected by the challenged legislation.”

During December’s hearing, attorneys representing the plaintiffs, Raph Graybill of Great Falls and Jeff Tierney of Bozeman’s Goetz Law Firm, argued the plaintiffs experienced direct harm due to the new laws.

The suit brought by the coalition accuses the Legislature of overreach in passing House Bills 102, 112, and 349 and Senate Bill 319. The lawsuit says the Board of Regents, as the governing body of the university system, already has policies that address the topics covered in the laws passed this year.

HB 112 bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. HB 349 creates new guidelines for anti-harassment and free speech policies on campus. SB 319 restricts organizations from registering students to vote in dorms and dining facilities.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

