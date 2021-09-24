Gallatin County data shows fewer COVID-19 cases in schools requiring masks

Data compiled by the Gallatin County public health department shows schools that started the year with policies requiring mask use had fewer student COVID-19 cases.
During a weekly press call, health officer Lori Christenson presented data showing that there were an average of 5.8 cases per 1,000 students in schools that started the year with mask policies. There were 17.9 cases per 1,000 in schools with no mask policies.
“What this really does depict is that the connection between wearing a mask and lower cases holds in this situation,” Christenson said Friday. “ … Where there is a mask requirement we are seeing fewer cases … in those school settings.”
Christenson noted that the data didn’t mean a student contracted COVID-19 at school, and the numbers only captured schools that had mask requirements at the start of the year. The figures also do not include school employees.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty and visitors in kindergarten through grade 12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The CDC has released two recent studies Christensen pointed to showing schools with mask policies had lower rates of students testing positive.
Schools around Montana have struggled with outbreaks since the start of the year. An update from the Townsend School District, which has not required masks, this week reported nearly a third of K-6 students were absent for reasons related to COVID-19, which could include needing to quarantine because of exposure or testing positive, based on enrollment numbers from last year. Roughly 27% of seventh and eighth graders were out of class. About 10% of high school students were absent because of COVID-19.
Those under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19. Townsend Superintendent Susie Hedalen wrote in the Sept. 21 letter that while many students and employees are vaccinated, positive cases were requiring the school to "quarantine classrooms, teams, staff and groups of students of various ages."
"We are concerned with the growing number of staff and students who are absent due to COVID-19," Hedalen wrote. "There are students with allergies and colds, but COVID is spreading as well; please remember to keep symptomatic students at home and err on the side of caution."
The district planned a special board meeting late this week to discuss protocols moving forward.
Right before school started, the state health department issued an emergency rule urging Montana’s public schools to consider parents’ requests for students to opt out of mask mandates. School officials said that was already part of their process, and that the emergency rule didn’t change anything.
The rule itself, along with a 13-page “research report” from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office, cited several studies, news stories and tweets saying there is “no science behind mask mandates for children” and warned of negative effects for some children wearing face coverings. Montana pediatricians criticized the way the emergency rule cited several studies, saying it cherry-picked information.
The state health department's weekly report released Wednesday showed there have been 1,166 COVID-19 cases among K-12 students since the start of this school year. That number increased from 369 a week ago.