Gallatin County data shows fewer COVID-19 cases in schools requiring masks

Schools around Montana have struggled with outbreaks since the start of the year. An update from the Townsend School District, which has not required masks, this week reported nearly a third of K-6 students were absent for reasons related to COVID-19, which could include needing to quarantine because of exposure or testing positive, based on enrollment numbers from last year. Roughly 27% of seventh and eighth graders were out of class. About 10% of high school students were absent because of COVID-19.

Those under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19. Townsend Superintendent Susie Hedalen wrote in the Sept. 21 letter that while many students and employees are vaccinated, positive cases were requiring the school to "quarantine classrooms, teams, staff and groups of students of various ages."

"We are concerned with the growing number of staff and students who are absent due to COVID-19," Hedalen wrote. "There are students with allergies and colds, but COVID is spreading as well; please remember to keep symptomatic students at home and err on the side of caution."

The district planned a special board meeting late this week to discuss protocols moving forward.