FWP wants feedback on public land elk shoulder season hunts

Elk shoulder seasons were first adopted by the commission in 2015 to address elk hunting districts with populations well above “objectives,” meaning the number FWP believes should occupy an area based on social tolerance. The seasons were considered a pilot project to look at efficacy, limited primarily to private lands with criteria aimed at splitting additional cow elk harvest between general and shoulder seasons.

The seasons were welcomed by many landowners dealing with larger herds of wintering elk as well as hunters appreciating the additional opportunity. Some hunters have raised concerns about the seasons, questioning the ethics of six months of elk hunting as well as whether they could lead to loss of general season access to private lands.

Allowing the shoulder seasons to take place on national forests would be a significant shift if adopted. In addition to providing additional elk harvest in over-objective districts, the seasons also have potential to push elk congregated on private lands where conflicts may arise to public lands.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon emphasized Friday that what the agency released is not a fleshed-out proposal but a concept that has repeatedly been brought up.