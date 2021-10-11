FWP undergoing restructuring with new Parks and Recreation division

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has begun a significant restructuring including the hiring of new upper management that will oversee a gamut of responsibilities from statewide site maintenance to recreation management.

Director Hank Worsech is pushing the change, which includes shifting several programs into a new FWP Parks and Recreation Division. Under new administrator Hope Stockwell, the division includes Montana State Parks; maintenance of sites including state parks, fishing access sites and wildlife management areas; and all of the department’s recreation and access programs including Block Management, trail grants and recreation planning such as work on the Madison River.

FWP has roughly 725 employees and is largely decentralized. The agency’s headquarters is in Helena but seven offices are centered in regions throughout the state, each with its own supervisor, fish, wildlife and parks managers and game wardens.

In appearing before the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board this week, Worsech described a framework for the changes but believes many of the details will come from field staff. The idea for a reorganization is not new, but the increase in recreation in Montana as a major factor in implementing changes now, he said.