FWP to propose major changes to hunting regulations

“Nobody is saying that we want to get rid of all of those types of season structures or tags, what we’re saying is that as we go through this process, let’s let our folks focus on the science,” he said. “We understand this is a big change and instead of going out to the public as we typically do, this year we’ve been given the task to put it in front of ourselves. Then we can come to the public with some detail and thinking and have some real, intentional, formal process to collect feedback on those proposals.”

Another FWP document dated July 16 offers guidance to biologists tasked with drafting the proposals. Among the standards of review are using major landmarks where possible to delineate hunting districts and eliminating regulations that apply only to portions of hunting districts.

Antlerless elk hunting will see a shift, according to documents. Specifically, permits for hunting cows will be eliminated in favor of “B” licenses where applicable. Currently, some districts allow cow elk hunting using a general license, but other districts may allow a second license to be purchased or awarded through a drawing called a B license. In that scenario, a hunter would be licensed to take two elk in a year, with even a third allowed in some areas.