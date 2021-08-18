FWP to propose major changes to hunting regulations

Larger hunting districts and fewer types of licenses and permits are among the major changes Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposes for big game hunting regulations.
FWP Director Hank Worsech has directed field biologists and regional wildlife managers to draft proposals aimed at simplification of regulations for elk, deer and antelope. The directive includes a reduction in the number of hunting districts by combining or changing districts, reducing the types of licenses and permits and reducing the variability of season structures.
A number of documents related to FWP’s proposal and directives were posted to a forum on the website Hunt Talk late last week. The agency verified the authenticity of those documents as well as provided additional documents in response to a public records request by the Montana State News Bureau. The documents and an interview with FWP spokesman Greg Lemon detail a top-down review focused initially on the biological impacts of the proposals before the public weighs in.
“What (Worsech) is asking our staff to do ... this in a stepped process, put the biological filter on the licenses and season structures and ask whether these license types are necessary, whether these boundaries are necessary,” Lemon said.
Montana currently has more than 160 hunting districts for elk and deer. Regulations vary widely across the state from liberal hunting with the use of general licenses to restrictive permits and regulations on animal sex or age.
An internal regulation working group first suggested that regulations be simplified in 2019 and the directive is also based on criticism levied by some hunters about clarity of the current regulations, documents state.
A July 26 memo directs staff to “remove all advocacy” from proposals and to ask whether changes would negatively impact elk or other species as outlined in the state’s elk management plan. Justification is required for suggesting no changes to regulations.
Lemon says the removal of advocacy is meant to eliminate stating support for a particular regulation or license based on factors such as longevity or support from a particular group. The histories of hunting districts vary, with some created for biological purposes but other for social reasons, he said.
“What this means is that as we present these proposals, let’s make sure to focus on presenting the science and not necessarily what anybody wants to advocate for personally,” he said.
As word has spread about impending changes, Lemon says FWP fielded interest and some concerns. While acknowledging the significance of the shift, he believes some public misunderstanding is occurring about the process the agency is undertaking. The directive to biologists does not mean all the proposals from biologists will be adopted as the next step will focus on feedback from the public which may advocate for the value of certain licenses or hunting districts or boundaries, he said.
“Nobody is saying that we want to get rid of all of those types of season structures or tags, what we’re saying is that as we go through this process, let’s let our folks focus on the science,” he said. “We understand this is a big change and instead of going out to the public as we typically do, this year we’ve been given the task to put it in front of ourselves. Then we can come to the public with some detail and thinking and have some real, intentional, formal process to collect feedback on those proposals.”
Another FWP document dated July 16 offers guidance to biologists tasked with drafting the proposals. Among the standards of review are using major landmarks where possible to delineate hunting districts and eliminating regulations that apply only to portions of hunting districts.
Antlerless elk hunting will see a shift, according to documents. Specifically, permits for hunting cows will be eliminated in favor of “B” licenses where applicable. Currently, some districts allow cow elk hunting using a general license, but other districts may allow a second license to be purchased or awarded through a drawing called a B license. In that scenario, a hunter would be licensed to take two elk in a year, with even a third allowed in some areas.
Permits for cows operate differently, allowing a hunter to shoot a cow in the valid hunting district but requiring tagging with the general license. Under the permit system, a hunter is allowed to take only one elk.
Documents indicate that when the topic of eliminating antlerless permits was polled by the regulation working group, FWP staff opinion was split. Licensing, communication and education, and enforcement supported the idea while most biologists opposed. The working group ultimately recommended eliminating antlerless permits.
Permits would remain the system for special bull tags.
The July 16 document also makes note that biologists’ permit quota proposals should not be less than 50 unless biologically justified. What that ultimately means for some special bull permits offered in very low numbers remains to be seen as the process continues through the public involvements steps.
“The direction isn’t ‘no quotas under 50,’ the direction is that if you propose it, justify it with some science-based information,” Lemon said. “But by all means these are also the sorts of things we want the public to comment on. If there’s a place that there’s not a biological reason for limiting it to say 25 permits but the public feels strongly about it, we need to heard that.”
Hunter advocacy organizations contacted for this story were largely still reviewing the proposals and had little comment.
Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation offered that in general, his organization supports the idea of simplifying regulations through consolidation, but only if it makes sense to do so biologically for the benefit of wildlife resources. The organization likely would oppose changes that negatively affect wildlife resources that he believes could be better addressed through educating hunters about how regulations work.
“Generally speaking the concept is one we can get behind but it really comes down to the nitty gritty,” he said.
In late September, FWP is expecting to put proposals for the 2022 and 2023 seasons out for a 30-day public comment period. Adoption of draft regulations by the commission on Dec. 14 would trigger a second public comment period. Final adoption would occur in February.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.