FWP to do 2nd elk permit drawing for certain districts due to error

Nearly 2,500 hunters who applied for certain elk permits were incorrectly eliminated from the lottery due to a technical error, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Friday.

The state held its annual drawing for special deer and elk permits Thursday. The agency awards limited permits for some districts through a lottery in order to limit hunting pressure or to promote management goals such as trophy quality.

The error involves 10 hunting districts where applicants were limited to “first and only choice,” meaning putting in for that district limited hunters from applying for any other district.

FWP Director Hank Worsech said Friday the error occurred due to a transition to a new drawing system. Hunters applied under the older system, which allows up to three choices for special permits. The new system read those as errors and eliminated them from consideration in the drawing.

The error affects 2,482 applicants out of a total of 83,017. Some of the permits were underdrawn or are unlimited, meaning those applicants will receive a permit. For several permits, however, Worsech has decided to hold a second special drawing next week.

The FWP director has by administrative rule the discretion to issue permits up to 10% above the quota, which he will exercise to conduct the second drawing for impacted applicants. Those who received a permit will not be affected, the agency said in a news release.

“That’s why we’ve decided to allow for this, because it’s our error,” Worsech said, adding he felt this was the fairest solution.

Worsech said that FWP has previously conducted supplemental drawing in the case of a third-party error. The error will not occur again because no other drawings include a first-and-only choice option with an opportunity for subsequent options, he said.

The affected permits are as follows:

Hunters who submitted applications and are eligible for districts 411-21, 447-21, and 595-21 and entered second and third choices will receive a permit because the number of permits unallocated after the draw is greater than the number of applicants who were removed from the draw. Similarly, the 270-45 permit is unlimited, so applicants will all receive a permit.

Hunters who submitted applications for districts 411-20, 417-20, 417-21, 426-20, 799-20, and 799-21 and were removed from the draw will be entered into a random drawing next week. Those who are unsuccessful in this second drawing will receive bonus points.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission made substantial changes to elk regulations earlier this year. That included increasing quotas in districts such as 411, 417 and 426. Applicants successful in next week’s drawing will be in addition to permits already awarded.

Due to high elk numbers, Worsech said Friday he did not believe the permits posed a biological concern.

Worsech said the agency was still working to determine the parameters of next week’s second drawing, which will need to account for factors such as nonresident caps, before knowing how many hunters may be eligible.

Impacted applicants initially didn’t see results for the elk draw in their MyFWP account, accessible from the main fwp.mt.gov website.

Until the situation is resolved, those individuals will see temporarily that they were unsuccessful in the draw.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.