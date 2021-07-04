FWP to decide future of wolf quota areas near national parks

Commissioners are considering three FWP proposals: retaining the quota areas and quotas while allowing snaring, baiting and hunting at night; eliminating quotas but maintaining the quota areas with snaring but no baiting or night hunting; or eliminating the quota areas and quotas while allowing snaring, baiting and night hunting. The commission could also adopt regulations outside of the agency proposals.

The quota areas also reflect a legislative prohibition on buffer zones where no wolves could be hunted or trapped, Ken McDonald, FWP Wildlife Division administrator, said in an interview.

“Those (units) were in response to concerns by folks particularly around Yellowstone National Park where there is almost a wolf-watching community, so that was the response to that commission at the time,” he said.

The unit along Glacier also became a logical quota area for the commission due to animals funneling from outside the park in winter, he said, adding that wolf harvest in the area has been low. As FWP manages wolves “more on a big population scale approach,” the quotas do not serve a biological management purpose, McDonald said.

Last year, the commission voted against an agency proposal to maintain a two-wolf quota in 313 and 316, opting instead to slash the quota to a single wolf in each area.