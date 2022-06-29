FWP taking comment on new habitat leasing program

A decision on a new habitat leasing program proposed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is slated for August, with two public comment periods currently open on environmental impacts and the overall program respectively.

FWP proposes expanding the use of the Habitat Montana account, which currently uses license dollars for land purchases and conservation easements, to fund a new habitat leasing program. State funding would be leveraged against federal funding or other sources in an effort to sign up to 500,000 acres over the next five years of private land prairie habitat into 30- or 40-year leases. Terms of the leases would include limits on development and allowance of some public access.

The public may weigh in on the proposed program in two processes, with more information available at fwp.mt.gov.

FWP has released an environmental assessment open for comment until July 13. The assessment will look specifically at predicted environmental impacts of a leasing program, and FWP spokesman Greg Lemon suggests comments be tailored toward environmental benefits or concerns.

FWP is also taking comment ahead of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Aug. 25 meeting. The agency will request approval from commissioners at that meeting to proceed with the program, and Lemon suggests more general comments about the program as well as opposition or support be submitted under this process. Public comment is open until July 21.

Documents and a public meeting have provided additional details on the program’s structure since the Montana State News Bureau reported on its development in early June. Officials believe a leasing program will be important strategically moving forward.

“Habitat Conservation Leases are expected to be a primary conservation tool into the foreseeable future for priority wildlife habitats as defined in the State Wildlife Action and Habitat Montana plans,” documents state.

Conservation groups have raised some concerns that the new leasing program could either replace or diminish land purchases and conservation easements that are popular with hunters and access proponents.

FWP officials have said the agency will still pursue purchases and easements, but look more to whether the transactions have local support. FWP Director Hank Worsech said in a previous interview easements had created some local heartburn, and under the current administration, county commissions would need to back projects in order to garner support of the commission and Montana State Board of Land Commissioners.

The program would rank priority prairie habitats for funding, particularly with declines in sage grouse, including sagebrush grasslands, mixed grass prairie and wetland-grassland in eastern and southwest Montana, involving habitats overlapping with parts of 45 counties.

Payments for the leases would be a fixed rate per acre and be made in an upfront payment to a landowner. Rates would be set at 5-10% of the lands’ fee simple value, determined by an average value per acre of habitat types in that part of the state.

A lease could be broken by the landowner, but would incur repayment of the remainder and a 25% penalty.

Public access would be required and set as a minimum number of recreation days for hunting, fishing or wildlife viewing based on the size of the lease. A landowner could also enroll in the Block Management Program, Ken McDonald, FWP’s wildlife division administrator, said during a recent public meeting.

“The leases are intended to conserve that habitat,” he said. “There is an access requirement as part of the lease, but the landowner and that land that’s covered by the lease can also be enrolled in Block Management and … Block Management can be used to manage access on the lease in addition to whatever other access the landowner wants to provide.”

FWP will request program approval from the commission in August, which would allow the agency to begin signing up landowners without commission approval for each lease.

The commission is not bound by the request, and could offer amendments to the program or vote against proceeding.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.