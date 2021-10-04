FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting

“As a hunter and an ex-FWP employee, just looking at the changes so far, it’s pretty dramatic,” he said. “I’m not saying they’re good or bad. It is an effort to simplify the regs to make the pamphlet smaller and easier to understand, but it is way more than we’re used to seeing as sportsmen.”

Darrah said he is keeping a particular eye for any lost opportunities for hunters, noting that many of the regulations in place were fought for by hunters and is unsure how the loss of opportunities will be received.

Similarly, Frank Szollosi, executive director of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his group has reached out statewide to members and affiliates for feedback. He raised similar observations about the large number of changes to consider.

“Overall we’re struck by the wholesale changes here versus the more modest adjustments we’ve seen from the department (in the past),” he said. “It’s a bit of a mixed bag but we’re certainly going to be engaged in these listening sessions and activating our members.”

The federation has been critical of some of some recent moves by FWP and the commission, such as expanding elk shoulder seasons onto national forests in some areas despite overwhelming public opposition and other decisions he believes favor large landowners or those with deep pockets.