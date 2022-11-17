FWP receives applications for habitat leasing

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reviewing a half dozen applications for its new habitat leasing program after the agency’s first round of solicitations.

Earlier this year, FWP launched an ambitious initiative to lease up to 500,000 acres of private lands in the next five years for prairie grassland wildlife habitation. Leases will also require a public access plan.

The agency received seven applications during its initial period that ended in September, six of which “look promising,” said spokesperson Greg Lemon. Staff is currently following up and doing due diligence, he added.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, as typically with a new program landowners tend to watch a few of their neighbors go first and see how it worked for them,” Lemon said. “So we think this is pretty good start that will build momentum.”

FWP plans to tap state funding from the Habitat Montana account, which uses license dollars for land purchases and conservation easements, leveraged with federal funding for 30- or 40-year leases. The program would rank priority prairie habitats for funding, particularly with declines in sage grouse, including sagebrush grasslands, mixed grass prairie and wetland-grassland parts of 45 counties in eastern and southwest Montana.

Terms of the leases would include limits on development and allowance of some public access. FWP would pay a one-time, per-acre fee of 5-10% of a property’s value.

FWP has billed the program as another solution to conserve habitat while also securing public access, particularly for landowners who are uninterested in the permanence of a sale or easement.

Hunter access is a major challenge in many parts of Montana where private landowners chose to restrict or prohibit hunting. Programs such as Block Management or other access agreements have worked to open millions of private acres; and the state has also purchased property for wildlife management areas or secured conservation easements on private land to allow hunting.

But FWP land purchases as well as conservation easements that provide access have become controversial due to disagreements over some projects as well as politics. In a recent vote at the Land Board over purchase of the Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, Attorney General Austin Knudsen voted against the measure, in part on his belief that the state should not be purchasing additional land.

Leases would also not have to go to the Land Board for approval.

Some conservation groups have also raised concerns about the new leasing program, questioning whether it could diminish or even eliminate permanent easements or land purchases funded by hunter dollars.

FWP Director Hank Worsech said when announcing the program that the agency would pursue a five-year authorization of up to 500,000 acres from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. That would allow FWP to sign up leases without individual approval of each by the commission.

That plan has changed. Lemon said officials decided it “made more sense to evaluate them in bunches or individually” at the commission. He said the decision was not made due to any pushback by the commission and the agency could reevaluate its decision and seek a longer term approval for the program in the future.

Marcus Strange, director of state policy and government relations for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his organization is not opposed to the program, but indicated that questions remain about the program will proceed and how the public will be involved.

“While I am enthusiastic about adding tools to the conservation toolbox and not opposed to short-term easements, in theory, the public still haven't received clarity on the MAPA process in relation to when new rules will be in place, or what the public's opportunity to help craft this large shift in the publicly funded Habitat Montana program,” he said. “I want to believe the director's office is acting in the public’s best interests; however, we won’t know if that is true until they bring these changes and the mechanisms behind them into the light.”