FWP pulls back limited elk permit proposals ahead of commission meeting

State wildlife managers will not move forward with a controversial proposal in eight hunting districts to eliminate limited-entry hunting permits for bull elk on private land in favor of general licenses while maintaining permits on public land.

Staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks met with the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for a work session Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s commission meeting. On Tuesday the commission is set to take up hunting season proposals from the department, which include more than 200 changes as part of a simplification initiative from Director Hank Worsech.

Last week Worsech announced significant proposals for 14 central and eastern Montana hunting districts currently under limited-entry permits for hunting bull elk but also well over legally required population objectives. A proposal for eight of those districts, 411, 417, 426, 535 (newly proposed for 2022), 590, 702, 704 and 705, has drawn backlash from many hunters because it would create different regulations for public and private lands. On private lands, hunting for bull elk would move to a general license while public land hunters would remain under a permitted system.

Social media and email blasts from various hunting groups and personalities have encouraged hunters to attend Tuesday’s meeting or testify remotely in opposition to the proposals. Opposition has centered on concerns that the plan unfairly favored landowners that do not allow public access and may exacerbate elk concentrating on private lands.

Support for the proposals has focused on the impacts of high elk numbers to landowners and state law which mandates FWP manage elk populations to objectives, which based in part on landowner tolerance of the animals.

Commissioners described an outpouring of concern and anger from hunters Monday and indicated that it would not receive the commission’s support even as a tentative proposal. Whatever package the commission passes Tuesday will go out for public comment before final adoption of regulations in February for the 2023 and 2024 hunting seasons.

Worsech told the commission he would “own the decision” and that the proposals had “gotten more people fired up than anything I’ve ever dealt with,” but defended them as bringing hunters and landowners to the table to talk about the issue of surging elk populations in many areas. In an effort to quell some of the strong feelings on the proposal, Worsech plans to speak before season-setting gets underway to explain the rationale behind the proposals but then offer an alternative for the commission and the public to consider.

What will be introduced, Worsech and FWP chief of staff Quentin Kujala said in an interview late Monday, will not include differing permit regulations on public and private lands. The districts in question are currently under a 900-series multi-district archery elk permit while rifle permits are set by district. The proposal Worsech will introduce will either move archery hunting to a general license district-wide or make the archery permits unlimited. Rifle permits will be increased by 50%.

Other plans include an appointed elk advisory council, which could work on and make recommendations for regulations and legislation to tackle the often-challenging topic of elk management, Worsech said.

Some commissioners Monday expressed concerns that the backlash from the original proposals could disadvantage what moves forward.

“One thing to keep in mind is there’s now this distrust,” said Commissioner Janna Waller of Florence, noting the messages she has received number in the thousands. She encouraged a statement that would quash the concern she has heard that the proposals are “catering to wealthy landowners.”

Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish acknowledged the heavy interest that resulted from the proposals in encouraging participation and solutions, but cautioned that good energy and recommendations could be “getting lost in the shuffle of this firestorm.”

Tuesday’s commission meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 317 at the Capitol and will be broadcast on www.fwp.mt.gov.

FWP announced Tuesday's commission meeting with a press release, social media posts and a notice on its website. The work session was not similarly publicized. FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said a notice was posted on the website last Thursday but the agency did not send out a corresponding press release, which he called an "oversight."

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

