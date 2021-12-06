FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits

State wildlife managers are proposing major changes to limited-entry elk permits for 14 central Montana hunting districts, including elimination of permits in some districts or opening up general license hunting on private land for bull elk.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released its proposal Monday for several districts currently under limited-permits for hunting bull elk. Hunters apply for the permits through a lottery with the hope that limited take of bulls will provide better opportunity for older and larger bulls.

But elk management, particularly where public access is difficult, has become an increasingly controversial issue as elk populations have climbed in some areas far above legally mandated management objectives. FWP has tried to bring numbers down by offering liberal opportunities for cow elk in many areas, including extra licenses, allowing cow hunting on general licenses and extended seasons.

Still many districts have seen populations continue to increase. The districts that are part of this proposal are all 200% or above population objectives with elk largely concentrated on private land.

The proposed changes would mark a significant shift in elk management for multiple districts in Region 4 and 5. In eight hunting districts, the number of limited-permits would be cut roughly in half and restricted to public lands. On private lands, hunting for bulls would switch to a general license. The remaining six district proposals are a mix of dropping permits altogether or during archery seasons or increasing the number of permits.

Proposed changes to limited elk permits In hunting districts 411, 417, 426, 535 (newly proposed for 2022), 590, 702, 704 and 705, FWP is proposing to retain the limited either-sex permits but make them valid only on public land. In most of these districts, the permit quotas are proposed to be half of the 2021 quotas. General licenses would be valid on private lands for bulls. In Hunting District 401, a general license could be used to hunt bulls during the archery season. A limited permit would still be required during the general season. The current quota is 50. In Hunting District 450, a general license would be valid for the entirety of the hunting season. The current quota is five permits. Hunting districts 500 and 570 would combine into new Hunting District 515. Current permits would be removed for the districts and hunting would be open on a general license. In Hunting District 575, permits would be removed and hunting would be open on a general license. In Hunting District 580, permits would be removed and general license hunting would be open. Hunting Districts 511 and 530 would combine into new Hunting District 535. Permit quotas would increase from 300 to 400. In Hunting District 411, permits would increase from 300 to 400.

The proposals will go to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Dec. 14 for the body’s initial consideration. Final adoption of regulations would take place after public comment in February.

The proposals come as a result of an initiative from FWP Director Hank Worsech to simplify regulations as the agency and commission set hunting seasons for the next two years. The agency initially released broad proposals from biologists before taking public comment ahead of the upcoming commission meeting.

Worsech said in an interview Monday that the current management approaches have not worked in some areas to reduce populations or provide more public access.

“We know what’s happening right now is we’re not moving the needle,” he said. “What I can tell you for sure is for the last ‘X’ number of years doing it the same way, the same permits in the same area hasn’t gotten any access.”

While Worsech acknowledges that FWP does not ultimately know what the net result will be should the commission adopt the agency’s proposals, he believes they offer an incentive-based approach that could move elk from private onto public lands.

“It’s not about ranching for wildlife or transferring your tags or do any of those things, it’s about trying to incentivize people to harvest elk on their property,” he said. “And we don’t know what’ll happen until we try it.”

Having different strategies for districts across the state will also provide information for wildlife managers moving forward to look at what does and does not work and where, Worsech said.

The proposal was applauded by Chuck Denowh with the group United Property Owners of Montana. The organization has pushed for elimination of permits in over-objective areas both through regulation and state law.

“We think these are really positive proposals from the department,” he said. “They’re acknowledging we have a real problem with elk over populations in some of these districts.”

Landowners see significant impacts from elk, particularly in a year like this one where drought and insects have ravaged livestock feed, he said. Denowh believes FWP’s propels will help bring populations down to where they should be and help mitigate landowner losses, noting that the limited permit districts proposed for changes are some of the most over-objective in the state.

Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation called the proposals “disheartening” and believes they will only exacerbate the issue of “harboring” elk on private lands. Opening up private lands to general licenses simply incentivizes outfitting and those that can afford to pay for access, he said.

“This is an area that needs great attention and what they’re proposing does little to address the real issue,” he said. “It’s the same old benefiting private interests and does not reflect what the majority of the hunters in this state have asked the department to do.”

Strange noted that some hunters have come with a different approach and encouraged FWP to move chronically over-objective districts to cow-only hunting. That would sacrifice their opportunity for a limited bull permit in an effort to redistribute and bring elk populations down.

When asked about a cow-only strategy, Worsech felt it would not address complaints he hears from landowners who in some cases cannot draw a permit for their own property. He reiterated a look at the biology and whether restricted hunting of bulls is biologically defensible as how the agency crafted the proposals.

Worsech emphasized that the final decision will be made by the commission and encouraged the public to weigh in.

“Our role is to provide the information to the commission, the biology and the science, and then also let the people speak to the social issues and let the commission decide on those things,” he said. “That’s how the process should work.

“There will be a full court press after the commission meets to go over the commission proposal with the public again with more detail to say this is what now is in front of us, give us your comments on this.”

In addition to season setting, FWP is currently updating the state’s elk management plan. That is the document containing elk population objectives and strategies to keep populations at desired levels.

Worsech said he would have preferred to have the new management plan be in place before setting seasons, but that the timing did not allow for it. The plan’s update could include some adjustments to objectives, which are in part based on “tolerance” of elk to landowners, he said.

Additional proposals released Monday include a three-fold increase in funding to access programs and initiating a citizen working group to work on access to private lands.

