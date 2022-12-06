FWP names new enforcement chief

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has named Ron Howell its new chief of law enforcement.

Howell takes the job as Montana’s top game warden after 16 years with the department, including recently serving as the interim chief. The Missoula native has held various positions in and outside of the enforcement division, and said in an interview Tuesday he wants to prioritize the staff to ensure they feel valued and supported.

“I care deeply about the division and the people in the division specifically,” Howell said. “We believe deeply in our purpose and our mission as an agency and want to protect the resource for the people of Montana while being responsive to their needs too.”

Howell began working at the department in 2006 in the Block Management program. In 2007 he became a game warden, working for the next nine years in both eastern and western Montana. He was then hired as warden captain for northeast Montana’s Region 6, serving there for four years before a promotion to assistant chief of enforcement. After two years Howell was hired as FWP’s legislative liaison, serving in that position for the last year, and then serving as interim chief of law enforcement earlier this year.

Former Chief Dave Loewen was placed on administrative leave last July. While FWP declined to comment, Loewen said in a statement that he was accused of creating a hostile work environment after raising issues with the director’s office. Loewen said at the time he was confident he would be exonerated and return to his position. He ultimately retired in November.

Assistant Chief J.D. Douglas was named acting chief in July, but was then also listed as out of the office in August, for unspecified reasons.

Howell became acting chief in August and served in that position until November when FWP advertised the permanent chief position.

Howell said he recognizes this as a time of change in the enforcement division.

“I do have a good feeling of how people are feeling and the culture within the division,” he said. “It is a time of change and I just view it as an opportunity. I support Director (Hank) Worsech’s vision. He’s made it very clear what his vision is for the enforcement division. I support that wholeheartedly and I think we can make some good progress, good strides in providing clear direction and things the division can get behind.”

Like many law enforcement agencies, FWP is short staffed, but Howell said the division is in a good place with four wardens coming on board this week and more early next year.

“You know law enforcement in general across the country, we’re struggling to get people and game wardens are no different, we’re not immune from that for whatever reason,” he said.

Criminal Investigator Dirk Paulsen, who serves as president of the Fraternal Order of Montana Game Wardens, said the union is committed to furthering relationships that benefit wardens, sportsmen and women and landowners, and supports Worsech to move the agency forward. Game wardens are not always enforcing wildlife laws, he said, with other duties such as education and landowner relations that emphasize their work as parts of communities.

“We’re hopeful that wardens will be heard in Helena, and that will ultimately build trust out in the regions,” Paulsen said. “The closer wardens are tied to their communities, the better equipped they are to protect the resource.”

Howell says he also wants to prioritize landowner relations, such as working on game damage, Block Management, or other needs.

“I’ve heard from the public loudly that we need to do a better job working with landowners, and we do a good job, and I want to make that clear, but I want to continue that and make sure everyone knows that that’s a priority,” he said.

Howell also wants to reduce the administrative workload on game wardens to free up more time for work in the field.

“I want them out talking to landowners, talking to the public, protecting the resource … I don’t want them bogged down with administrative tasks,” he said.