FWP launches new public engagement process

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks this week announced a new process that will bring most agenda items to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and Montana State Parks and Recreation Board once rather than twice.

The commission and board hold final decision power over many fish, wildlife and land management issues.

Under the current system, the agency brings an item, for example a hunting regulation, to the commission as a tentative proposal. The commission then adopts a tentative proposal, opening up a public comment period. At a future meeting, the commission adopts or amends the regulation and passes it as a final decision.

Under the new system, FWP will release tentative proposals to the public weeks before the commission or board meeting. That will open a public comment period. The department and commission will review comment and commissioners may request amendments. Comments and amendments will be posted two weeks before the commission meets for final action.

FWP Director Hank Worsech said in announcing the new process that he believes it will bring more transparency, adding the current process has been unclear at times.

“We frequently get questions about what has been approved or what they are considering. The old process caused too much confusion,” he said in a statement. “With this new process, the department plays the primary role of bringing topics to the public and collecting comment. From that point on, the decision is really up to the commission or board.”

At times commissioners will heavily amend regulations or other proposals before passing a final. When amendments occur the body takes public comment, but the amendments are typically not publicly posted beforehand.

This occurred recently when the commission adopted significant changes to elk regulations — a process that had already been highly controversial to that point. Commissioners made multiple changes to quotas and license and permit structures verbally but without a written version provided to the public.

Several members of the public stated their confusion with what was proposed and the lack of time to review and asked the commission to revert to previous regulations as a result. The commission ultimately passed the heavily amended version of elk regulations.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon compared the new process to that of the Legislature, which posts bill drafts and requests amendments before meetings. If the department wants to request an amendment based on public comment, it will work with a commissioner to do so, he said.

The commission would have discretion to put proposals back out for public comment, but the intention of the new process is to narrow the decision to the single meeting in most cases, Lemon said.

The new process will be in place for the June 23 commission meeting and the May 12 and 13 board meeting.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

