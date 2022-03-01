FWP launches new app for hunters, anglers

Hunters and anglers in Montana have a new digital option for managing licenses with the launch of a mobile application released this week.

The MyFWP app was released in conjunction with Montana’s new license year, which began on March 1. The app allows download and storage of hunting and fishing licenses, including the ability for successful hunters to electronically tag animals on their phones.

“It’s all about options,” said Dillon Tabish, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “It’s an option for people to use their phone in the field. … For those that aren’t interested in using their phones or technology,” paper licenses remain available.

When purchasing licenses for 2022, hunters must choose either electronic or paper licenses and may not switch after purchase. Through the app, hunters will be asked to download their licenses or permits for storage on their mobile device. Once downloaded, the platform is functional with our without cellphone service, Tabish said.

If a hunter successfully takes an animal, he or she must then “validate” the license or permit, essentially an electronic version of punching the date on the tag. Information needed at that time is the date, time and hunting district, with the hunting district being the most specific location the agency will request.

Tabish said there has been some early confusion about what it means to validate licenses, with hunters electronically punching in the current date. He emphasized that validation should only occur once a hunter is tagging an animal.

FWP is stressing three aspects of the app for hunters: keep phones charged; make sure carcass tags are downloaded; and stay logged into the app as it only functions offline if hunters or anglers remain logged in to their account.

“It’s really a digital wallet right now, but moving forward we’re exploring some new functions and services, this is really building a foundation coming out of the gates for some other ideas and exciting advancements,” Tabish said. “The goal is to make this a useful tool for those that want it.”

Additions FWP hopes to have online by fall include mandatory reporting capabilities. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has asked the department to implement hunter harvest reporting, meaning once a hunter tags an animal, it would then be reported to FWP as collected data paralleling what currently occurs through phone surveys. Hunters could also be asked additional survey questions posed by wildlife managers, such as whether wolves were encountered during the hunt, Tabish said.

FWP does not have a goal for the number of hunters and anglers it would like to go digital. Other states offering a digital option have seen one-quarter to one-third of their populations choose digital in the first year, although Tabish noted that some states allow hunters to carry both digital and paper licenses.

More than 1,300 hunters opted to use electronic tags within the first 24 hours that the app was available, he said. The platform is available at both the App Store (Apple) or Google Play. Some users have reported some issues finding the app on Google Play, Tabish said, which should improve with more downloads.

The new app is part of a $10 million upgrade authorized by the Legislature in 2019 to FWP’s licensing system. FWP solicited feedback from both license providers and the public through listening sessions in 2019. The contract to overhaul the agency’s business systems was awarded to Deloitte through a competitive bidding process, Tabish said, and the company has built much of the programing from scratch. Testing of new systems has been ongoing behind the scenes, he added.

In addition to the app, the first phase included a new system for running permit lotteries. The recent lottery for the Smith River was the first under the new system, which Tabish said seemed to run well.

Gov. Greg Gianforte touted the app as "modernizing the way state government does business."

“I applaud FWP for bringing this idea to life, and I look forward to the convenience it will bring our hunters and anglers," he said in a statement.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

