Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing a significant increase to compensation under its new habitat leasing program, including doubling funding.

Last year, FWP announced the new leasing program as an addition to programs funded by Habitat Montana. Using funding from hunting license sales, Habitat Montana is also used for conservation easements and land purchases. The program opened for applications last summer.

The program saw a mixed reaction from hunting and access groups who applauded additional access tools but also raised concerns about impacts to easements and land purchases.

Agency leaders said at the time FWP would continue to pursue easements and purchases, but those have stirred some controversy in the past and leasing could provide an additional option.

Under the current program FWP seeks long-term leases of 30-40 years, with terms similar to perpetual conservation easements held by the department. State funding would be leveraged against federal funding or other sources in an effort to sign up to 500,000 acres over the next five years. Terms of the leases would include limits on development and allowance of some public access.

The program ranks priority prairie habitats for funding with a focus on sage grouse, including sagebrush grasslands, mixed grass prairie and wetland-grassland in eastern and southwest Montana, involving habitats overlapping with parts of 45 counties.

Lease payments are set at a fixed rate per acre paid upfront to a landowner. Rates are set at 5-10% of the lands’ fee simple value, determined by an average value per acre of habitat types in that part of the state.

A lease could be broken by the landowner, but would incur repayment of the remainder and a 25% penalty.

While the program’s initial goal aimed for 500,000 acres in five years, the initial call for applications netted only six totaling about 10,000 acres. The low interest led to FWP’s recent proposals and request for comment on upping compensation.

“The response to our call for applications was considerably less than what we were hoping for,” said FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon. “We're proposing some changes to make the program more attractive and flexible for landowners.”

FWP now proposes increasing the payment level to 15% of average fee title value for a 30‐year lease and 20% of fee title value plus a 5% bonus for a 40‐year lease. That would bring total program costs from an estimated $25-$35 million to $50-$75 million over the first five years.

The proposal also calls for dropping the penalty for a landowner breaking a lease should a landowner wish to pursue permanent conservation protections.

FWP is accepting public comment on the proposals until May 1 at www.fwp.mt.gov.