FWP enforcement chief to retire after being placed on leave

Montana’s top game warden will retire later this month and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will advertise for a new enforcement chief.

Dave Loewen, who was placed on administrative leave from FWP in July, will retire on Nov. 22, according to an email obtained by the Montana State News Bureau. A spokesperson for FWP confirmed the authenticity of the email but declined to comment further.

The email was sent earlier this week by FWP Director Hank Worsech to agency staff. In addition to announcing Loewen’s retirement, the director wrote that the agency will be recruiting a new chief with the announcement posted to the state’s website Friday. The email also states that Lee Anderson, FWP’s Region 1 supervisor, will be acting chief as of Friday and working remotely.

While the agency would only confirm he was out of the office but still employed, Loewen told the Montana State News Bureau in late August that he was placed on administrative leave “after bringing forth to the Director's Office my concerns of false rumors being spread, defamatory comments being made, and inappropriate communication being held between management-level staff and field staff, I in turn was placed on administrative leave for allegedly creating a hostile work environment for suggesting those responsible be held accountable.”

Loewen said in August he was confident he would be exonerated and return to lead FWP’s law enforcement division. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Assistant Chief J.D. Douglas was named acting chief in July, but was then also listed as out of the office in August, the agency confirmed, for unspecified reasons. Douglas' status has not changed as of Friday, a spokesperson said.

Douglas declined to comment in August when contacted by the Montana State News Bureau.

Ron Howell, former assistant chief and legislative liaison for FWP, has served as acting chief since August. He has returned to his role as the liaison, a spokesperson said.

Loewen became chief in 2017 following 17 years in the field including serving as sergeant for the Helena area. His hiring to FWP’s top warden position came after an unusual labor settlement. He successfully challenged the hiring of Thomas Flowers for the chief job, with the Board of Personnel Appeals finding that Loewen had scored higher during the hiring process and should not have been passed over.

Loewen’s and Douglas’ absence from their senior positions came during a structural change in the enforcement division. Each of FWP’s seven administrative regions houses an investigator who investigates major wildlife-related crimes. Investigators had traditionally reported to each regional captain, but FWP centralized the regional investigators into the Special Investigative Unit under oversight from headquarters in Helena about two years ago. Douglas was the captain in charge of the unit until he was named assistant chief earlier this year.

This summer, Worsech decided to move oversight of the investigators back to captains in the region.