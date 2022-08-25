FWP enforcement chief on administrative leave, assistant chief out of office

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ top game warden was placed on administrative leave last month and now the assistant chief that was appointed as acting chief is out of the office for unspecified reasons.

FWP Law Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen has been out of the office since July 13. The agency declined to specify the reasons for his absence, citing personnel policies.

Loewen issued an emailed statement when reached for comment, saying he had been placed on administrative leave after raising unspecified issues with the director’s office.

“After bringing forth to the Director's Office my concerns of false rumors being spread, defamatory comments being made, and inappropriate communication being held between management level staff and field staff, I in turn was placed on Administrative Leave for allegedly creating a hostile work environment for suggesting those responsible be held accountable,” Loewen said. “I am confident that at the end of the day, I will be exonerated and returned to my position where I can continue to protect Montana's resources and ensure we have the best trained, best equipped and most professional conservation law enforcement officers in the country.”

Assistant Chief J.D. Douglas was named acting chief In July. On Monday, an FWP spokesperson said Douglas was also now out of the office but could not specify a reason, again citing personnel issues.

Douglas declined to comment.

Both wardens remain employed by FWP.

Ron Howell, former assistant chief and current legislative liaison for FWP, was named acting chief on Monday.

“Ron Howell has a long background as a leader in the enforcement division as a field warden, regional captain, and assistant chief of enforcement,” spokesperson Greg Lemon said in a statement. “FWP enforcement is in capable hands with Ron as he serves in this acting role.”

Loewen became chief in 2017 following 17 years in the field. His assumption of FWP’s top warden position came after an unusual labor settlement. He successfully challenged the hiring of Thomas Flowers for the chief job, with the Board of Personnel Appeals finding that Loewen had scored higher during the hiring process and should not have been passed over.

Loewen’s absence was first reported by Missoula Current.

Douglas has been with FWP’s enforcement division since 2001, according to a 2004 story in the Ravalli Republic.

FWP’s enforcement division has recently undergone a structural change. Each of FWP’s seven administrative regions houses an investigator position which tends to focus on major wildlife-related crimes. Investigators had traditionally reported to each regional captain.

Roughly 18 months ago FWP centralized the regional investigators into the Special Investigative Unit under oversight from headquarters in Helena. Douglas was the captain in charge of the unit until he was named assistant chief earlier this year.

FWP Director Hank Worsech recently decided to move oversight of captains back to the regions, Lemon said.

“We saw the opportunity to more effectively meet the need in the field by shifting the oversight of the investigators to the Regional Captains,” he said. “Our investigators are still doing the same work and we still have the same number of investigators, they are just now reporting to regional captains.”