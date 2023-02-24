Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced late Friday afternoon that Director Hank Worsech will take medical leave for a “personal, private health matter.”

Worsech was appointed in 2021 to lead the state’s wildlife agency by Gov. Greg Gianforte. He had previously worked as FWP’s legislative liaison and licensing bureau chief before coming out of retirement to lead the agency.

Deputy Director Dustin Temple will manage the department’s day-to-day operations, FWP announced. In a statement, Temple requested privacy for Worsech and said the agency would not comment further on the director’s health.