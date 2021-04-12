FWP data system makes tracking violations difficult

Of the public documents, a handful cite “violation of a commission or department order or rules,” but provide no other details as to which order or rule is suspected of being violated. Subsequent phone calls with the game wardens that issued the warnings or citations showed that none were written due to failure to take the certification class other than Gianforte’s.

But Lemon says that due to the broadness of warnings and citations filed under orders or rules, it is possible not all wolf-related documents were captured in the records request. Game wardens may file the documents simply as a violation of the rule rather than citing the specific rule. Violations are more clear when it comes to violations of specific statutes, such as waste-of-game or over-possession-laws, he said.

Game wardens are asked when writing a citation or warning to include in a “notes” section the details of the allegations. That does not always happen, Lemon said, and if the notes do not include reference to a specific species, that particular record may not turn up in a database search.

“There isn’t a way for you and I to conclusively say that there’s no one else that’s been cited for this violation,” he said in reference to the governor’s written warning.