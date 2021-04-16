FWP 'clean-up' bill draws debate

Certain provisions of the bill, such as removing the waiting requirement for mountain lions and black bears, brought hunting of those species in line with others, said Ron Jendro, FWP’s legislative liaison. Other aspects, such as the pheasant release program, are part of the department’s recruitment, retention and reactivation program aimed particularly for the youth hunting season, he said.

Berglee said the non-resident landowner provision would allow better predator management on their own property. And because mountain lions and potentially black bears, depending on other legislation, could venture onto adjoining lands, he supported the two-mile addition.

The bill also saw support from the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Stockgrowers Association.

Several conservation groups raised issues with the bill.

Jeff Herbert with Montana Sportsmen Alliance believed the bill did far more than a typical clean-up bill that makes minor changes to legal language.

“This is more of a catch-all bill,” he said. “There are several sections meriting much more discussion than what you’re hearing here.”