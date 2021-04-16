FWP 'clean-up' bill draws debate

Legislation characterized by supporters as a “cleanup” bill for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to tweak language in several areas of law saw pushback from opponents this week who saw it as a “catch-all” bill compiled of provisions that deserve more scrutiny.
After passing the House earlier this month, House Bill 367 from Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, was heard and passed by Republicans on Thursday in the Senate Fish and Game Committee with Democrats opposed.
HB 367 amends several sections of law such as adjusting fees for nonresident hound-handler licenses, eliminating waiting requirements after a purchasing a license to hunt mountain lions or black bears, and allowing game wardens to deal with abandoned vehicles on state lands. The bill contains some more complex changes, including allowing nonresident landowners to pursue mountain lions on their own property and two miles onto adjoining public lands without purchasing a hound-handler license. And the bill appropriates $1 million for pheasant releases onto wildlife management areas.
One area that drew universal support would increase the maximum payment allowed to landowners enrolled in block management. Currently, a landowner could receive up to $15,000 per year for allowing public hunting, and that could increase to $25,000 under HB 367.
Certain provisions of the bill, such as removing the waiting requirement for mountain lions and black bears, brought hunting of those species in line with others, said Ron Jendro, FWP’s legislative liaison. Other aspects, such as the pheasant release program, are part of the department’s recruitment, retention and reactivation program aimed particularly for the youth hunting season, he said.
Berglee said the non-resident landowner provision would allow better predator management on their own property. And because mountain lions and potentially black bears, depending on other legislation, could venture onto adjoining lands, he supported the two-mile addition.
The bill also saw support from the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Stockgrowers Association.
Several conservation groups raised issues with the bill.
Jeff Herbert with Montana Sportsmen Alliance believed the bill did far more than a typical clean-up bill that makes minor changes to legal language.
“This is more of a catch-all bill,” he said. “There are several sections meriting much more discussion than what you’re hearing here.”
One of the biggest opposition points came on the dollars for pheasant releases. The state currently earmarks some money from license sales for release programs that generally have centered on private lands. Released pheasants have lower survival rates than wild birds, and opponents argued that money would be better spent on habitat improvements than stocking programs.
“For decades, Montana FWP has resisted pheasant stocking programs … they’re inefficient and ineffective,” said Nick Gevock, with the Montana Wildlife Federation. “This is turning pheasant hunting into put-and-take.”
Gevock and others also raised concerns about repealing the waiting period for mountain lions and black bears, saying it raises issues of fair chase as harvesting the species is often opportunistic and increases the potential for harvesting the animal and then buying a tag after.
Berglee defended the provision, saying he did not believe it made sense to punish all hunters because someone might do something wrong.
The bill also saw opposition from Montana Audubon and Back Country Hunters and Anglers.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.