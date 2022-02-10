FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission are facing a lawsuit from two wildlife advocacy groups over discrepancies in the wolf regulations. On Thursday the groups, Wolves of the Rockies and Trap Free Montana Public Lands, requested Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon issue a preliminary injunction halting the allowance of hunting wolves with aircraft as well as artificial light, night vision or other nighttime technologies.

The groups allege they were denied the right to participate under Montana law after a previous prohibition on hunting wolves from aircraft was removed without notice from this year’s regulations. The groups further allege that when the commission adopted regulations allowing hunting wolves on private land at night, that the notice and commission action never spoke to the use of specific technologies. But when regulations were published, artificial light, night vision, infrared and thermal technologies were added by the agency.

McMahon earlier denied the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order, writing that hunting regulations were specifically exempted from the Montana Administrative Procedures Act, which they alleged was violated. Robert Farris-Olsen, the attorney for the groups, told the judge Thursday that while hunting regulations were exempt from MAPA, the state’s public participation laws establish clear requirements for notice and a right to comment on the agency’s actions.

Marc Cooke, president of Wolves of the Rockies, testified Thursday that he and others would have submitted public comment on the topics of aerial hunting and nighttime technologies if they had been aware.

“It’s devastating to us, to me personally and people in my organization,” Cooke said of the impact of the regulations.

Cooke and others have been outspoken opponents of new wolf hunting and trapping laws and regulations designed to reduce the state’s wolf population including extensive testimony at both the Legislature and commission.

Jeff Reed, who operates a lodging and farming business in the Paradise Valley, similarly testified that he would have commented on aerial hunting and the nighttime technologies if they had been included during the commission’s adoption of regulations.

Aimee Hawkaluk, an attorney formerly with FWP, testified that exclusion of the regulations’ previous prohibition against aerial hunting of wolves was based on the recommendation of an internal regulation review committee formed in 2018. The committee, formed under former Director Martha Williams, was charged with reviewing regulations for alignment with state law.

While animals such as elk or mountain lions are legally classified as “big game,” and bobcats and beavers are classified as “furbearers,” wolves are the only animal in the state classified as a “species in need of management” by the state of Montana.

When wolf regulations were reviewed, the committee found that state law specifically prohibits aerial hunting, thermal and infrared technologies for hunting big game and furbearers, but wolves were not included because of their legal classification.

“Staff and the public are used to dealing with game animals, game birds, furbearers, those sorts of classifications of animals, and wolves are an outlier,” Hawkaluk said. “So many of the laws that apply to other sets of hunting regulations quite simply don’t apply to wolves.”

According to FWP’s court filing, the use of artificial light and night vision scopes was “impliedly allowed” by legislation passed last year, and that not allowing those technologies poses a safety risk.

Hawkaluk further testified that because the Legislature had weighed in on aerial hunting of other species but not wolves, the agency’s legal conclusion was that the commission could not add additional species to the prohibition list. Reviewers could find no record of the commission adopting such a prohibition, calling its inclusion in the regulations for more than a decade “an error.”

Hawkaluk said the review committee found a similar issue with trail camera regulations and statute, which was also changed without a formal commission decision.

FWP chief of staff Quentin Kujala detailed the state’s management strategy for wolves which has garnered national interest due to the new laws and regulations. The department maintains a near real-time dashboard of how, when and where wolves are killed, which is used to maintain regional and statewide quotas, he said.

Hunting outside of Yellowstone National Park has drawn considerable interest including backlash from area businesses, park officials and wildlife advocates after the commission lifted a quota for two hunting districts on the park’s northern border. Nearly 20 wolves have been killed in the relatively small area this season.

Overall wolf numbers in Yellowstone remain within normal ranges since delisting, according counts from the National Park Service.

Kujala testified that on a regional level, fewer wolves will be killed this year in southwest Montana and officials believe that despite expanded methods of take, fewer wolves will be killed statewide compared to a record high last year.

Of the more than 200 wolves taken by hunters and trappers this year, 11-13 were believed to have been killed at night, he said.

FWP does not track whether an airplane or helicopter was used as part of its mandatory reporting questions, an agency spokesman said.

In closing, Farris-Olsen told the judge that the law was clear in vesting authority to change regulations with the commission and that FWP has no authority to do so unilaterally. If someone is charged with a regulation violation, he or she would have the ability to go to court and argue that the law and regulation are in conflict, he said.

“(FWP) needs to follow the process and it wasn’t followed here,” he said.

Zach Zipfel, an attorney for FWP, countered that if the commission has no authority to add a regulation, it stands to reason they also would not have the authority to drop it. Zipfel acknowledged poor communication with the public but said that did not amount to a legal violation of the process.

“The department would freely concede it should have done a better job explaining the rationale for these changes. That was not made clear and we’re always looking for ways to better communicate with the public and sometimes we still mess up,” he said. “… And if we’re right on that law, maybe we didn’t communicate the process properly, but we’re right about the law and there is not procedural violation.”

The groups have until March 1 to file a response to FWP and the commission. McMahon said he would render judgement on the preliminary injunction soon after.

On Thursday a federal judge also overturned a Trump administration rule delisting gray wolves in the Lower 48, returning the animals to Endangered Species Act protections. That ruling did not affect the status of state management of wolves in the Northern Rockies, including Montana.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

