Fox picks Knokey as running mate

In recent years, the party has dealt with internal division among its state lawmakers, the majority party in the Legislature. A group who brand themselves the "Solutions Caucus" have found support from Democrats to pass legislation like Medicaid expansion. Other Republicans, who in the House called themselves the "38 Special" as a reference to the numbers in their group, sometimes call the other faction "RINOS," for "Republicans In Name Only." Buttrey and Jones, who were at the press conference, are leaders in the Solutions Caucus.

Knokey said Fox is a stronger general election candidate than Gianforte, rattling off numbers from the 2016 election when Fox got 96,000 more votes in his race for attorney general in than Gianforte got in his bid for governor that year. Fox was seeking a second term against Democrat Larry Jent, who ran a minimal campaign, while Gianforte was making his first run for governor.

"In 2016, that year Trump carried Montana. We won every single statewide seat except one — the governor's chair. This will not happen with Tim as a Republican nominee," Knokey said. " … We must elect the Republican who can win in November. … If we are united in electing a Republican, we only have one choice: that man right there, Tim Fox."