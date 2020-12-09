Fox joins brief trying to stop electoral votes in 4 states

“There’s a very real distinction between the states Texas has sued and states like Montana where the outcome was not only quite a mandate, it was such a margin of victory that even though the election results may have been changed, arguably in violation of the U.S. Constitution, that wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the election,” Fox said.

The amicus brief also raises claims of fraud and says the risk increases when voting by mail. There has been no proven widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

“There are, I think, serious and deep concerns about the disparities in which the various states conducted the election, particularly as it pertains to mail-in ballots, which many commentators, experts and others have said that mail-in ballots give rise to the biggest threat and risk of voter fraud, election irregularities and other problems,” Fox said.

The concerns over fraud laid out in the brief “reads like a rehashing of the 50 or so failed lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and allies in the wake of the election,” Johnstone said. “Nearly all those lawsuits were thrown out.”

In the federal case Bullock won earlier this year, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen said plaintiffs were unable to point to any incident of voter fraud in Montana over the last two decades.