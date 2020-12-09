Fox joins brief trying to stop electoral votes in 4 states

Montana is one of the 17 states joining an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court asking that it delay the Electoral College votes of four states that Republican President Donald Trump lost in the November election.
Since Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump has falsely claimed the election was rigged or stolen by voter fraud.
The filing originated in Texas and claims officials, including governors, in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin made unconstitutional changes to their state election laws. Those officials have power to enact emergency declarations in the pandemic, though the filing claimed that only state legislatures could make alterations like holding the vote by mail.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the changes favored voters in areas tending to vote for Democratic candidates. Disputes between states go straight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, Montana Republican Attorney General Tim Fox, who is termed out of office in January, said he joined in the brief to get clarity about the questions Paxton raised.
“What we’ve seen in the day and age of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is numerous executive officers, governors, secretaries of state and others see fit to change their state laws for various reasons on how the election will be conducted in their state without approval of the Legislature,” Fox said Wednesday. “The argument that Texas makes is that is in and of itself unconstitutional, that it gives rise to irregularities and the potential for fraud that should be of concern to all Americans and the U.S. Supreme Court."
Texas' action is seen as a last-chance effort in helping Trump overturn the results of the election.
Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed to intervene in the action. Fox said he was considering if Montana would participate “long before the president announced that he was somehow going to intervene.”
Even as more and more states have certified their election results, many Republicans, including those in Montana's congressional delegation, have refused to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect. Trump's attorneys and allies have filed dozens of challenges over the outcome in key states, nearly all of which have failed.
Anthony Johnstone, a professor at the University of Montana’s Blewett School of Law, said Wednesday that Texas bringing the filing only after Trump lost, but based on framework that was in place before the vote, amounted to "gamesmanship."
“If these issues were as important as the states are saying they are, they should have been raised before the election,” Johnstone said.
Fox said he wants the nation's high court to determine if actions taken by elected officials to allow for things like voting by mail are constitutional. This year Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, through a declaration issued under under his emergency powers, allowed for the state's 56 counties to decide if they wanted to hold the Nov. 3 vote mostly by mail.
"No one but the legislatures of the various states has the ability to set forth election law. That at its core is an issue that’s worth considering and worth the Supreme Court’s time," Fox said.
But Johnstone said the question about whether the Montana governor had that power was answered in a federal court case here in September. Trump's campaign and Republican legislators have already lost a lawsuit challenging Bullock's directive, and the court wrote in its decision the governor was well within bounds.
“The Legislature gave the governor power in an emergency to suspend certain laws governing state business. That was litigated before the election and the governor’s powers were upheld,” Johnstone said.
In some states, Fox said the Legislature has given their governor emergency powers to determine how an election should be held, but he argued “that’s not the case in Montana.”
Fox pointed out that Trump won Montana “quite handily,” where the president's margin of loss in the states that Texas is suing was closer.
“There’s a very real distinction between the states Texas has sued and states like Montana where the outcome was not only quite a mandate, it was such a margin of victory that even though the election results may have been changed, arguably in violation of the U.S. Constitution, that wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the election,” Fox said.
The amicus brief also raises claims of fraud and says the risk increases when voting by mail. There has been no proven widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
“There are, I think, serious and deep concerns about the disparities in which the various states conducted the election, particularly as it pertains to mail-in ballots, which many commentators, experts and others have said that mail-in ballots give rise to the biggest threat and risk of voter fraud, election irregularities and other problems,” Fox said.
The concerns over fraud laid out in the brief “reads like a rehashing of the 50 or so failed lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and allies in the wake of the election,” Johnstone said. “Nearly all those lawsuits were thrown out.”
In the federal case Bullock won earlier this year, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen said plaintiffs were unable to point to any incident of voter fraud in Montana over the last two decades.
Even though he hopes the court will act on the filing, Fox said it was extremely unlikely given that it came so late. The Electoral College is set to vote Monday.
“This is such a sweeping and novel and unprecedented lawsuit that the state of Texas has filed at such a late hour, I think many of the experts in constitutional law and political pundits would say there’s only a slim to little chance the court will petition for leave to file the bill of complaints. Likely, by many different people’s estimation, the court will not hear this case beyond the petition," Fox said.
Asked if he viewed the election as settled, Fox sad: “it is my understanding that the news outlets call elections, like the Associated Press, based on what they understand the (information about results) may be at any time. It’s not uncommon for there to be legal challenges on many fronts and at many levels on what the actual outcome of an election might be. Those are two different things. Until the electoral (college) votes in every jurisdiction in this country, there is no end in the election. The question then is, should the election be certified before these important questions are answered?”
Johnstone said this election has been "off the charts with respect to the volume of litigation, but all those cases have shown over and over and over again that the election was exceptionally well-run given the circumstances."
