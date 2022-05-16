Former VP Pence visits Capitol, speaks to Christian group in Billings

Former Vice President Mike Pence met with Gov. Greg Gianforte and other state officials at the Capitol on Friday during a visit to Montana to speak to a Christian ministry organization in Billings.

The two Republicans on Friday tweeted out photos of Pence pictured with Gianforte and speaking from a lectern in the governor’s reception room.

“Great to be in Montana today at the State Capitol in Helena with @GovGianforte!” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Montana has thrived under Greg’s leadership, with record-low unemployment, tax cuts, and education reform for Montanans!”

Before becoming the 48th vice president of the United States under former President Donald Trump, Pence served one term as the governor of Indiana.

Pence was scheduled to give the keynote speech at the MetraPark Expo Center in Billings during a Friday evening event held by Provision International. Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley added in an email Monday that the former vice president “stayed in town for an extra day or two to enjoy Montana.”

“The governor invited and was proud to welcome Vice President Pence to the State Capitol for a tour and meeting on Friday,” Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote in an email Monday. “The vice president and the governor had a meeting which did not involve official state business.”

The visit also included a speech to members of Gianforte’s staff and cabinet, Stroyke wrote.

Neither O’Malley nor Stroyke responded to questions about what Pence discussed with the governor and whether they talked about a possible 2024 presidential run. Pence has been floated as a potential contender for the Republican primary, continuing to maintain a high profile and he recently declined to rule out a presidential campaign.

The Pence visit was omitted from Gianforte’s public schedule. As under previous administrations, Gianforte’s office sends his schedule to the press via email each day. The email for May 13 stated only that he would be meeting with members of his cabinet.

“The meeting on Friday was not an open press event, which is why it was not advised,” Stroyke wrote.

Public flight-tracking websites show Gianforte’s personal plane flew to Billings and then to Helena on Friday, before returning to Billings prior to the event Pence was scheduled to speak at. It returned to Bozeman that evening. Stroyke confirmed that the governor flew Pence from Billings to Helena and back when he was in the state.

