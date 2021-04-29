Former Trump official Zinke eyes Montana's new US House seat

The balance of power in Washington will shift slightly to Republicans in the coming years.The Census Bureau released its apportionment data from the 2020 population count.This determines how many seats and Electoral College votes states get for the next decade.Six states colored in green wil…

HELENA — Former Montana congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke filed paperwork Thursday signaling his interest in running for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state earlier this week.

Zinke filed documents with the Federal Election Commission to organize the "Zinke for Congress" campaign committee. Montana on Monday was awarded a second U.S. House seat starting in 2023, based on the most recent U.S. Census results. The district boundaries have yet to be set, but the election is slated for November 2022.

A call to a number believed to be Zinke's rang unanswered Thursday, and there was no voicemail set up. A call to the campaign's treasurer, Lorna Kuney, was not immediately returned.

Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal who served in the Montana Senate from 2009 to 2013. He was Montana's lone U.S. House member from 2015 to 2017 before then-President Donald Trump appointed him to head the Department of Interior in early 2017.

During almost two years overseeing an agency responsible for managing 500 million acres of public lands, Zinke on behalf of Trump enacted broad rollbacks of restrictions on oil and gas drilling that were cheered by industry. But they brought a scathing backlash from environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers who accused him of putting corporate profits ahead of preservation.