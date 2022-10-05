Former state legislator dies while hunting in Bridgers

BOZEMAN — A former state legislator was found dead in the Truman Gulch area after he was reported overdue from a hunting trip, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the hunter as Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman. He died of natural causes, according to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call that Balyeat was overdue from a hunting trip. The reporting party had driven to the trailhead on the west side of the Bridger Range and saw his car was still parked there, according to the release.

With tips from the person who reported him missing and his family members, the Gallatin County Search and Rescue, a drone team and dog team began searching the area where he was known to hunt. LifeFlight Network also searched the area with night vision, according to the release.

The SAR dog team found Balyeat early on Wednesday morning, the release said.

Originally from Great Falls, Balyeat served as a Republican member of the Montana State House of Representatives from 2001 to 2005.

He represented District 34, which encompasses Belgrade, in the Montana State Senate from 2005 until his resignation in 2012.

Balyeat was an avid hunter, and served as a vice chair for the Senate Fish and Game committee in 2011, and as a member in 2009, 2007 and in 2005.

He also authored several Christian books and worked as an accountant.

In a statement, Montana Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said Balyeat was a “fighter for freedom.”

“Joe Balyeat was a hardworking senator for Montana taxpayers who brought a lot to the table with his accounting and sportsman background,” Blasdel said. “He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and died doing what he loved. He was a fighter for freedom and will be deeply missed.”