Former Pine Hills officer awarded $182k in wrongful termination suit

A jury has awarded $182,000 to a former supervisor at Pine Hills Correctional Facility in Miles City who claimed he was wrongly terminated after nine years at the prison facility.

Bill Marsh sued the Montana Department of Corrections in Lewis and Clark County in late 2017. He was terminated from the Miles City prison in August 2016.

Marsh's attorney had argued prison officials violated the department's own policies in handling his firing, triggering a wrongful termination according to state law. Marsh also claimed that Pine Hills officials lacked cause for terminating him.

On April 15, more than four years after the lawsuit was filed, a jury in Lewis and Clark County awarded $182,000 to Marsh for the wages and benefits lost as a result of the wrongful termination.

“It’s been a long journey,” Tara Harris, Marsh's attorney, said Wednesday. “My client and I are very happy that the jury found in his favor and is holding Pine Hills accountable for its actions.”

The Department of Corrections on Tuesday declined to comment for this story.

According to court filings from the corrections department, Marsh's supervisor fired him after Marsh allowed another employee who had been placed on administrative leave to enter the facility a month earlier.

Marsh was placed on administrative leave after the incident. Internal emails from the prison showed the human rights specialist at Pine Hills who conducted the administrative investigation into the incident had already expressed some bias against Marsh. In an email chain about new uniforms, Marsh sent his preference for the daily operations manager, the job Marsh held at the time, in to his supervisor, who forwarded the email to Human Resource Specialist Karen Austin. According to the email chain submitted as evidence at trial, Austin replied on Dec. 8, 2015, with an image of Homer Simpson holding a doughnut, writing "That's what they look like now!!"

Austin later conducted the investigation into the incident that led to Marsh's termination.

The jury ultimately found the Pine Hills administration violated its own personnel policy in allowing Austin to conduct the administrative investigation, when the policy requires the investigation to be fair, neutral and objective. The jury also found Pine Hills lacked "good cause" to terminate Marsh in the first place.

However, the jury also rejected Marsh's claim that he had been retaliated against for trying to raise the alarm about issues within the prison.

Still, Harris said the wrongful termination ended Marsh's career in law enforcement and he has since moved out of state.

"I think his hope is that there will be some internal change, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else again," she said.

Pine Hills is a secure facility in Miles City that once exclusively held minors sentenced to prison. Last year the Montana Legislature passed a bill to also place adult offenders at the facility, although the different groups of inmates are held outside of sight or sound from each other.

