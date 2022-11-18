Former MT Secretary of State announces presidential bid

Last week former Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said he is running for president of the United States.

Since serving one term as Secretary of State from 2017-2021, Stapleton, a Republican, ran in the primary for Montana's U.S. House race and lost in the primary to now-U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in 2020. He initially announced a run for governor in that election, but switched to the federal race after now-Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was seeking the state-level office.

After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old Stapleton formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates. He announced a "testing the waters" committee to explore a presidential bid earlier this year.

He has also been in the state Senate and was in the U.S. Navy for 11 years and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Citing his "pay it forward" campaign motto, Stapleton said in a press release last week he wanted to lower the national debt.

"We're failing our children and grandchildren by racking up massive national debt, stealing part of their future. Our kids deserve the freedom and prosperity that we older Americans inherited. The buck stops here," Stapleton said.

The press release also referenced his second music album. In October, he filed organizing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. He has not filed any information about fundraising yet.

The press release said Stapleton believes music can bring people together.

"We're more alike than we are different," Stapleton said in the release. "When you look at the last few years in America, we see chaos, dysfunction, dishonesty, disappointment. It doesn't have to be that way. We're better than this."

As Secretary of State, Stapleton was one of the first Republicans in Montana to publicly acknowledge the loss of former GOP President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race. Trump earlier this week announced he plans to run for president again in 2024 as well.

While serving as Secretary of State, Stapleton was cited by the Legislative Audit Division for misuse of a state vehicle in 2017 and 2018 to drive home to Billings over the weekend, racking up $5,700 in costs.

He also faced criticism for awarded a $265,000 contract to fix errors made in a voter guide to a political ally.