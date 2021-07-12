Former lawmakers appeal to Supreme Court in judicial appointment case

Winter and Bessette, following the earlier lawsuit, filed their own challenge to the law in Lewis and Clark County District Court, seeking to pause the appointment process for a vacant bench underway in Cascade County. Last week, District Court Judge Mike McMahon denied their request to halt the process, writing they had failed to establish an imminent harm. Five days later, Gianforte appointed David Grubich to fill the vacancy in Cascade County.

McMahon had scheduled a hearing on Thursday for the governor's office to present its case against halting the new law. The judge wrote he was "genuinely concerned whether Winter and Bessette have established a legitimate cause of action or that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims."

The governor's office, represented by the Montana Attorney General's Office, had not yet filed its response Monday morning.

