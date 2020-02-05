Former lawmaker challenges qualifications of Montana attorney general candidate

HELENA — A former Montana lawmaker and political science instructor is asking the state Commissioner of Political Practices for a ruling on whether Democratic attorney general candidate Raph Graybill meets the requirements to run for office.

The argument by David Wanzenried of Billings comes down to the interpretation of a requirement that a person running for attorney general must be admitted to practice law in Montana and to have engaged in active practice of law for at least five years before election.

Graybill's campaign said he clearly meets the requirements and notes that Wanzenried has endorsed and held a campaign fundraiser for his opponent, Kimberly Dudik of Missoula.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan said Wednesday he would take any additional written arguments through Friday and that making a decision is one of his office's highest priorities. The decision could be appealed directly to District Court, Mangan said.

Wanzenried said he'd like to see a decision by the time the candidate filing period ends on March 9, prior to the primary election on June 2 or no later than the general election on Nov. 3.