Former Kalispell GOP lawmaker announces bid for Montana's new House seat

A former Republican lawmaker from Kalispell has announced that he's joining the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat.
Dr. Al Olszewski, a surgeon who previously mounted unsuccessful primary campaigns for the U.S. Senate and the Montana governor’s office, announced his bid in a Thursday press release. That makes him the second Republican seeking the new House seat, to be created as a result of the most recent U.S. Census.
The district’s boundaries have not been set yet, but must be established by a state commission ahead of the 2022 federal elections.
Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced in April that he would also be running for the congressional seat. A former Republican congressman who represented the state’s at-large district from 2015 to 2017, Zinke served as former President Donald Trump’s first interior secretary before resigning from that post in 2018.
Despite Zinke’s presence in Trump’s cabinet, the press release announcing Olszewski’s congressional bid touts him as “the best fit to be seated next to fellow Trump conservative, Matt Rosendale,” the incumbent Republican representing the state’s at-large district. In an interview Thursday, Olszewski argued that his policy priorities more closely mirrored those of the former president, noting that he has a higher lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union than his primary opponent.
"I look at myself more as a Montana conservative, that falls in line with the 'America first' principles that President Trump espoused," Olszewski said. "Running against a Trump agency director, in Montana things are very local, and people in Western Montana, that I'm trying to represent, they live and breathe the right to self-determination and they want someone to represent them that's similar."
Olszewski spent six years in the Legislature, serving a single term in the House beginning in 2015 and then one term in the Senate, from 2017 to 2020. He sponsored several bills that sought to restrict access to abortions and was one of the leading opponents of the state’s expansion of Medicaid.
He said he'd continue to focus on those policy areas if elected, including introducing a version of the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act" that was signed into law after the Legislature passed it this spring. It will create a ballot referendum to require health care providers to take "all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health" of any child born as the result of natural, induced or cesarean labor or an abortion.
Olszewski ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018, coming in last in a four-way primary won by Rosendale, who lost the general election to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. The following year, Olszewski announced his candidacy for governor, losing in the 2020 primary to Greg Gianforte, who went on to win the general election.
The former lawmaker also vowed to continue to fight against the water rights compact for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, which he has opposed since its introduction during the 2015 legislative session. It was ratified by the state that year, and subsequently approved by the tribes and the federal government.
A bitterly controversial issue for much of the past decade in Western Montana, the $1.9 billion compact was included in a federal spending bill that was signed by Trump late last year.
Olszewski didn't offer specifics as far as making any changes to the negotiated settlement, which formally established water rights for the tribes, but said he would try to make sure it's fair to western Montanans.
"It's a steep hill to climb, but even as a representative of Montana, if I can keep that in the newspapers, and if I can keep the light shined on it as we go about trying to implement this compact, I think we can make a difference," he said.
Olszewski was scheduled to appear at a campaign launch event in Kalispell Thursday evening.
As of Thursday at noon, no candidacy filing for Olszewski was available from the Federal Election Commission’s website.
Democratic state lawmaker Laurie Bishop, of Livingston, also announced her candidacy Thursday.