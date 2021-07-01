Former Kalispell GOP lawmaker announces bid for Montana's new House seat

Despite Zinke’s presence in Trump’s cabinet, the press release announcing Olszewski’s congressional bid touts him as “the best fit to be seated next to fellow Trump conservative, Matt Rosendale,” the incumbent Republican representing the state’s at-large district. In an interview Thursday, Olszewski argued that his policy priorities more closely mirrored those of the former president, noting that he has a higher lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union than his primary opponent.

"I look at myself more as a Montana conservative, that falls in line with the 'America first' principles that President Trump espoused," Olszewski said. "Running against a Trump agency director, in Montana things are very local, and people in Western Montana, that I'm trying to represent, they live and breathe the right to self-determination and they want someone to represent them that's similar."

Olszewski spent six years in the Legislature, serving a single term in the House beginning in 2015 and then one term in the Senate, from 2017 to 2020. He sponsored several bills that sought to restrict access to abortions and was one of the leading opponents of the state’s expansion of Medicaid.