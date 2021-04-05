Former Gov. Stephens remembered for optimism, skills communicating

"That was the kind of guy he was," Hill said. "He included a lot of people in the decision-making and liked to get input from a lot of people. That was certainly one of his strengths."

Stephens had long been a student of the issues as a lawmaker and in the governor's office, Hill said. As a successful businessman, expanding his radio enterprise to bring cable television to Hi-Line communities, he believed Montana ripe for further prosperity.

"Rather than trying to figure out a way to slice the pie, our economy, into more pieces, we had to make a bigger pie," Hill said. "That was the core of his philosophy."

But bitter battles with Democrats overshadowed successes, Stephens told the Great Falls Tribune in an exit interview 1992. His budget director resigned after it surfaced that he had made false claims on his resume and was illegally married to two women at the same time in 1984. His director of the Department of Family Services withdrew after claims that he made some harassing phone calls, the Tribune reported. His commerce director and revenue director both resigned, as well. Much of his remaining term was scarred by fights with the Democrat-dominated Legislature, which made no secret of their distaste for Stephens.

"I ended up having to take on the job of defending him, politically," Hill said.