Former congressional candidate Williams appointed to USDA post

Former Democratic congressional candidate and state lawmaker Kathleen Williams was appointed Wednesday to a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The White House announced that President Joe Biden had named Williams to USDA Montana state director for rural development.
After serving in the Montana Legislature, the Bozeman Democrat twice ran for Montana's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She lost both races, first to Greg Gianforte in 2018 and then to Matt Rosendale in 2020.