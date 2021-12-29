 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Former congressional candidate Williams appointed to USDA post

  • 0
Kathleen Williams election night event

Kathleen Williams, Montana’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives, gives a brief speech during an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman.

 RYAN BERRY Billings Gazette

Former Democratic congressional candidate and state lawmaker Kathleen Williams was appointed Wednesday to a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden had named Williams to USDA Montana state director for rural development.

After serving in the Montana Legislature, the Bozeman Democrat twice ran for Montana's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She lost both races, first to Greg Gianforte in 2018 and then to Matt Rosendale in 2020.

0 Comments
9
1
0
0
5

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News