Former bureau chief charged with felonies now at DOR

A local man accused of indecent exposure who resigned a post at one state agency in February then worked at the Department of Environmental Quality and is now at the Department of Revenue, where he is a management analyst with the Business and Income Taxes Division.
Thomas Daniel Stanger has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for, according to an affidavit, exposing himself to women on three different occasions in late 2019 and January of this year. He has pleaded not guilty in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
Stanger resigned from the state Department of Justice, where he was operations services bureau chief of the Motor Vehicle Division, on Feb. 24. He worked at DEQ from March 28-May 29. An agency spokesperson said Thursday he "cleared the agency’s pre-hire checks, including reference checks with past supervisors."
Stanger then moved to the Department of Revenue, starting June 1. He was given a standard background check, which includes a tax compliance check and criminal background check. The criminal background check is conducted by a third-party contractor and candidates are disqualified if they have been convicted of a job-related crime within the last seven years. Felony theft-related crimes also disqualify a person from employment.
A search of court criminal records did not turn up any convictions or other charges against Stanger.
A spokesman for the Department of Revenue said Thursday "that the department takes the recent reports very seriously, but we can't comment on individual personnel matters."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.