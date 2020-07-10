Former bureau chief charged with felonies now at DOR

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local man accused of indecent exposure who resigned a post at one state agency in February then worked at the Department of Environmental Quality and is now at the Department of Revenue, where he is a management analyst with the Business and Income Taxes Division.

Thomas Daniel Stanger has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for, according to an affidavit, exposing himself to women on three different occasions in late 2019 and January of this year. He has pleaded not guilty in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Stanger resigned from the state Department of Justice, where he was operations services bureau chief of the Motor Vehicle Division, on Feb. 24. He worked at DEQ from March 28-May 29. An agency spokesperson said Thursday he "cleared the agency’s pre-hire checks, including reference checks with past supervisors."