Commissioners appointed to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission were easily confirmed by the Montana Senate on Friday.

Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows, campground owner Susan Kirby Brooke of Bozeman, and current commissioners Lesley Robinson, who ranches near Dodson, and Bill Lane, who ranches near Ismay, were appointed in January by Gov. Greg Gianforte to serve on the seven-member commission. The state Senate confirmed them to four-year terms on a vote of 36-14.

“They’re all good business people and have a firm understanding of hunting and recreation and I think they’ll be great commissioners,” said Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, who carried the nominations.

The commission has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks decisions including hunting, trapping and fishing regulations and wildlife transplants. It also may advance land purchases and conservation easements to the state Land Board.

In a hearing earlier this week, the nominees made statements and answered questions posed by the Senate Fish and Game Committee.

“Look we all know it’s a passionate issue, natural resources and the management of our fish and wildlife is something that touches all of us, it’s why we live here and I look forward to solving issues as they come up,” Burrows told the committee.

Robinson has served as chair the last two years and said and describes an efficient and orderly approach to running meetings on often contentious issues.

“I take my position seriously and I look forward to serving again,” she said.

Lane said he tries to bring the science and data forward when he makes decisions, and that he tries to “maintain that common sense” as he weighs those issues.

Brooke told the committee that she hopes to bring her business experience to the commission and that she has spent the weeks since her nomination talking and meeting with people to get up to speed on issues.

The nominees saw support from several hunting and angling groups and personal acquaintances.