First-year recreational weed sales in Montana estimated at $300M

Montana dispensary sales are expected to eclipse $300 million in sales in the recreational marijuana industry's first year, creating a windfall of $45 million in tax revenue for the state.

Those numbers are combined from recreational and medical sales; recreational sales totaled more than $209 million, while medical marijuana sales total around $93 million, according to the Department of Revenue's end-of-year estimates published online this week.

Two years ago state analysts projected recreational sales would top out at $130 million in 2022.

The Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division Administrator Kristan Barbour told the House Business and Labor Committee on Friday the department has 270 licensed businesses in the state, with 432 dispensaries statewide. A licensee is allowed an unlimited number of dispensaries — the largest business in Montana boasts 36 dispensaries.

Through the first three quarters, the state has collected more than $35 million in cannabis sales tax revenue. Fourth quarter taxes are due Jan. 15, Barbour said. Recreational marijuana sales are taxed at 20%, while medical marijuana sales are taxed at 4%.

The cannabis division presented the figures in their year-end totals to legislative committees in the first week of the 2023 session. Legislative tweaks developed in the interim since the 2021 session are on the docket, but no major overhauls have emerged yet. Despite the high revenues, state officials raised some concerns on the horizon as the industry ripens into its second year.

Rep. Bob Carter, a freshman Democrat from Missoula, raised recent reports from Missoula County Public Health officials and elsewhere in the state that warned of recent youth hospitalizations from marijuana use.

Barbour pointed to possible use of intoxicating hemp products that have "proliferated" in the market, primarily in gas stations. The products fall outside of the state's cannabis regulation and under loose federal regulations on hemp products.

"In most parts of the country and in Montana these products are available for sale to minors," Barbour said, adding that the symptoms of overconsumption of intoxicating hemp products often mimic symptoms of cannabis overconsumption.

Barbour also noted a case in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to create a major shift in the landscape. Regulations currently in place have banned any new licensees from entering the market until the end of June. The case Barbour mentioned, however, may soon allow interstate commerce, meaning any dispensary in any other state could move in to set up shop in Montana.

"I will tell you right now we do not have the infrastructure in place to handle that," Barbour told the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Wednesday.

The 12-month-old cannabis division in the Department of Revenue runs on a tight budget of $3.5 million. The department originally requested 75 full-time employees in the 2021 Legislature when the state was ramping up for the launch of recreational cannabis sales. Lawmakers gave the department funding for 32.

Rep. Josh Kassmier, a Fort Benton Republican, is carrying House Bill 128 containing the changes devised by a bipartisan legislative committee last year as they watched the first year of recreational sales unfold.

The 68-page proposal would extend the moratorium on new weed businesses into 2025, a measure to allow the state to continue easing into a fully open market. It would also shift oversight of testing laboratories from the state health department to the revenue department, which regulates the marijuana industry, to bring all marijuana industry components under one regulatory roof.

The bill would also settle a scuttle over how the current regulatory framework interacts with tribal governments that wish to participate in the recreational marijuana market. Under the 2021 Legislature's House Bill 701, each of the tribal governments would be allowed a marijuana business licenses at the smallest grow capacity allowed by the state. Lawmakers and the Department of Revenue, however, disagreed about whether that language allowed tribes to scale up their operations as other businesses can.

House Bill 128 this session eliminates the language that appeared to limit tribes, and provides them an unspecified grow capacity license.

Kassmier said Friday he expects the bill to be scheduled for a committee hearing in the next week.