First look at Montana cannabis bill shows framework, allocation of revenues

Hopkins said the Montana bill differs from other states' implementation in that it doesn't piecemeal the recreational industry into place but puts it all on the table at once.

"This one, you're going to be able to push the start button and it's a fully functioning, operational marijuana system for the state of Montana," Hopkins said Wednesday.

The largest structural piece of the proposal is to move the medical program, now under the Department of Public Health and Human Services, under the Department of Revenue, along with the employees attached to the program. DOR would then oversee both the medical and the recreational programs.

The bill appropriates $6.1 million for fiscal year 2022 for 51 total employees, 22 of which are from the medical program in the state health department to be transferred to the revenue department. Fiscal year 2023 would get $7.7 million for a total 68 employees.

Medical providers will also get an 18-month head start on the market before the department issues any new business licenses. That's six months longer than the moratorium on new licenses the ballot initiative set out last year.

"Our folks in medical community have put up with a long set of renovations," Hopkins said. "They're in good standing."