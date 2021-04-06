 Skip to main content
First lady Susan Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19
First lady Susan Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

A day after Gov. Greg Gianforte tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday that first lady Susan Gianforte had also received a positive test result.

Spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said Tuesday the first lady had taken a COVID-19 test Monday and received a positive result on Tuesday, adding that she has exhibited no symptoms.

“The governor continues to exhibit mild symptoms, including fatigue, but otherwise feels OK,” Stroyke wrote in an emailed response to questions.

No one else in the governor’s office has tested positive in the past week, Stroyke said, including 25 staff members who were tested Tuesday morning and received negative results.

She added that Gianforte, a Republican who took office in January, is continuing to work remotely from his home in Bozeman, where he will isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance.

Gianforte received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week. While the vaccine is about 95% effective, a person does not get full immunity until two weeks after their second dose.

The governor had mild symptoms Sunday and tested positive for COVID the following day, his office stated previously. He had attended an Easter service at his church prior to developing symptoms.

Elsewhere in the Capitol, no legislators have received positive COVID tests since March 22, according to Kyle Schmauch, a spokesman for the Senate GOP. A total of six lawmakers have tested positive since the legislative session began Jan. 4.

