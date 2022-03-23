First boats carrying invasive mussels intercepted this year

The first boats of the year carrying invasive mussels through Montana were intercepted last weekend.

Three boats carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels were discovered at a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks inspection station near Anaconda. The boats had been out of the water for some time, and the mussels were not viable, the agency said.

One boat was coming from Michigan heading for Yakima, Wash., another other was coming from Florida heading for the Seattle area, and the third boat was coming from Ohio heading to British Columbia.

A few inspection stations opened in the last few weeks with other scheduled to open early next month.

All watercraft coming into Montana are required to have an inspection for invasive species prior to launching. Inspections may be arranged by calling 406-444-2440.

Montana is set to be designated free of invasive mussels as the state moves to delist Tiber Reservoir as a mussel-positive waterbody. Waters infested with invasive mussels have seen a multitude of consequences, from negative impacts on fisheries and other aquatic life to significant costs associated with cleaning and keeping infrastructure clear of the mollusks.

The agency is taking public comment through March 25 to consider stripping "known existence of aquatic invasive mussels,” from the agency’s rulebook on invasive species.

In 2016 mussel larvae were detected during water sampling at Tiber. A suspected positive sample was also detected at Canyon Ferry Reservoir that same year – Canyon Ferry was delisted two years ago.

