Firm recommends closing, moving geriatric unit from state hospital

A consulting firm that eyed the state's health care facilities over the last nine months recommended on Thursday winding down a troubled geriatric unit at the Montana State Hospital and building two new facilities that would support the hospital's services.

"I know (building two new facilities) is a very large conversation, but it is one of our recommendations," Diane Rafferty of Alvarez & Marsal told a budget subcommittee on Thursday.

The recommendations laid out in the firm's 94-page report were paired directly with troubling observations collected over the past nine months. That includes patients who are not properly prepared for discharge from the state hospital's Spratt Unit, and not receiving active treatment in other areas of the state hospital.

For years, the Spratt Unit at the Warm Springs facility has admitted dementia patients despite its own policy forbidding it. Dementia patients are ordered there by the courts, and the hospital has been forced into providing a care it was not originally meant to.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a second-term Republican from Churchill, picked up legislation from an interim committee last year to wind down the practice of sending dementia patients onto the Spratt Unit via involuntary commitment. That proposal, House Bill 29, is scheduled to be heard by the House Human Services Committee on Jan. 13. Carlson chairs the committee.

Alvarez & Marsal told state lawmakers about progress and challenges at the state hospital, along with the state's other health care facilities. One of those institutions is the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown. This facility, Rafferty told lawmakers, would be a better placement for state hospital patients on the Spratt Unit once the Lewistown facility's infirmary was built out to care for additional patients.

Last April, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced it had contracted with Alvarez & Marsal to examine its state-run health care facilities and attempt to stabilize their staffing issues, particularly at Montana State Hospital. At the time, the state hospital was embroiled in crisis.

A 2021 inspection found one patient death had not been fully investigated and staffing levels were well below acceptable rates to provide a safe health care setting. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had signed off on that report, and only revisited those issues after the Montana State News Bureau pressed the agency about how the facility could remain in compliance despite those deficiencies. When CMS returned, inspectors found four additional patient deaths attributable to the hospital's noncompliance with federal rules.

Repeated visits found repeated failures to maintain health and safety levels. Despite an extension to clear up those failures, the state hospital lost its certification and reimbursement agreement with CMS in April 2022.

The state announced it was undertaking an enormous effort when it first contracted with Alvarez & Marsal and created a new division to oversee its facilities. Some price tags emerged Thursday associated with the proposals ahead: a $300 million effort to bolster Montana's behavioral health system, $113 million of which would be dedicated to building two new regional behavioral health care facilities that would complement the state hospital.

DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton told lawmakers that early discussions envision 40 to 50 beds in each of the new facilities.

The state hospital, according to the Alvarez & Marsal report, is far from the only facility in need of improvement. The Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder is not meeting its obligation as a short-term intensive care facility, and has instead fallen back into a residential care setting that is not adequately preparing patients for discharge back into their communities, said Chris Baglio of Alvarez & Marsal. The firm suggested contracting a private vendor to take over the facility.

Community care itself is among the state's most glaring problems in its mental health care setting, Rafferty told the committee. Whatever future system the state builds out will most likely need public-private partnerships to maintain a steady level of care given Montana's vast and rural expanse.

"Whatever we look at, they have such limited access they become so ill they become either homeless or on the street and they wind up becoming patients at Montana State Hospital," Rafferty told lawmakers on Thursday. "That is not the way to take care of this very, very vulnerable patient population."

Retaining a steady workforce at the state hospital has been one of the central issues in the facility's ability to provide care. Over a year ago, the state health department reported 40% of the positions at the state hospital are vacant, and many employees complained to the press that management was driving the exodus.

Alvarez & Marsal's report on Thursday showed the vacancy rate at the state hospital is currently at 45% and a DPHHS presentation to the budget subcommittee found management was still the primary reason people were leaving their jobs at state-run health care facilities.