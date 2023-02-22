A Senate committee on Wednesday heard two bills targeting intersections between the financial sector and the firearms industry.

One bill advanced with bipartisan support, while the other received mixed reviews.

Senate Bill 361, carried by Sen. John Fuller, a Republican from Whitefish, would prohibit finance, insurance and investment firms from refusing business with individuals, organizations, associations or businesses due to their affiliations or policies with firearms.

The state would enforce this prohibition by requiring businesses to submit a "certificate of nondiscrimination" stating their compliance with the proposed law. If businesses failed to do so, they would be prohibited from receiving, managing or investing state funds.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, said his office has received multiple reports of Montanans being denied loans, access to credit and insurance policies due to discrimination against firearms.

"I can tell all of you, very plainly, this kind of discrimination is happening," Knudsen said.

Knudsen also said the pro-Second Amendment statement the proposal broadcasts would attract businesses to Montana.

The finance industry, however, was skeptical of the bill's effects.

Dan Villa, director of the Montana Board of Investments, a state board, opposed the bill Wednesday, saying the bill would force Montana to divest from large accounts that would decline compliance.

Villa pointed to House Bill 228, which would prohibit the state from making investment decisions based on environmental, social and governance philosophies of companies and funds, a framework often abbreviated as ESG. The committee hearing Fuller's bill on Wednesday had approved HB 228 a week earlier, a wise move, Villa said. That bill prohibited the Board of Investments from considering any factors other than the financial in making decisions, but Fuller's SB 361 made the pecuniary factors secondary to the filing of the nondiscrimination certificate.

"And I can tell you with absolute certitude that many of the investments we have will not file this," he said.

Cary Hegreberg, president and CEO of the Montana Bankers Association, said he had no information about banks discriminating against anyone in the firearms industry. Many of the provisions could subject banks to fines for making business decisions about not lending money to businesses with bad credit, he said, or for being specialized in one industry versus another.

"This bill is trying to make a statement rather than solve a problem," Hegreberg told the committee.

The committee did not vote on SB 361 on Wednesday, but it did advance Senate Bill 359, from freshman Republican Sen. Terry Vermeire from Anaconda, which would prohibit financial institutes from tracking transactions involving firearms, ammunition and accessories.

Knudsen's office raised the alarm about three major credit card companies creating merchant category codes to register such transactions, which the Montana Department of Justice said may violate the state's consumer protection and antitrust laws. Knudsen, with Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, issued a letter to American Express, Mastercard and Visa last year warning the companies they may run afoul of those laws.

"The only reasons these companies would do that is so they can coordinate with a governmental entity to track firearm purchases of citizens in this country," Knudsen said. "I think that's a violation of their constitutional rights."

Both bills before the committee on Wednesday got the support of the Montana Shooting Sports Association. The group's director, Gary Marbut, said he was unaware of any evidence of Montanans being tracked by financial institutions so far but said it would be important to get the measure in place.

That bill passed out of committee Wednesday on a 9-1 vote, with two of the panel's Democrats joining all Republicans in sending SB 359 to the Senate Floor.